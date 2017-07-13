We had SO much fun at the Southwood Member Thank You Party!

Here at Public Radio Tulsa we have 100,000 listeners and growing, 3,000 members, and 267 of you attended our Southwood Member Party on Monday, June 19, 2017. We had perfect summer weather for a memorable evening and celebrating…YOU! We loved connecting with old friends and meeting some of you for the first time!

Many of you have thanked us and Southwood for the party:

"The Southwood event was great fun for me, and I am so glad you got that together for us. I have a kitchen full of NPR coffee mugs, but this year I will be able to do more. KWGS is my lifeline to the world.” "Thank you so much… the party, food, music, sales and setting were great!!! Saw many friends. And you did a superb job with the weather!” "Thank you and Public Radio Tulsa for a lovely party at Southwoods Monday night! We felt so taken care of, and I believe it's the first time an organization we give to has ever said thank you outside of an end-of-year donations statement. We appreciate the extra effort made by Public Radio and its wonderful sponsors.”

But the real thanks goes to YOU. Thank you for joining us at the party, thank you for listening and thank you for your loyal, longtime support of Public Radio Tulsa. You make the news and music you love possible day in and day out. We are grateful for YOU!

Southwood Landscape and Garden, the evening’s gracious host and sponsor, fed us tasty 2 Pops barbeque, kept us well hydrated and even treated us to some adult beverages, filled our ears with blues music by Little Joe AND opened their doors and let us shop an exclusive summer sale! We cannot forget all of their expert garden tips they shared, too! Thank you, Southwood! We heart you!

We’d be lost without volunteers! A special thanks to our volunteers for going above and beyond to volunteer at a thank you event to make sure it ran smoothly and to make sure everyone had fun!

Door prizes galore! Thank you to Public Radio Underwriting and our dedicated underwriters we had some great door prizes and giveaways from Brookside Blooms, Ziegler Art & Frame, Laffa Medi-Eastern Restaurant & Bar, The Wild Fork, Tom’s Bicycles, Tulsa Zoo, Purple Glaze Studio, Roppongi Ramen and Southwood Landscape and Garden.

We had SO much fun! And we hope to do it again soon. Recapture some of the evening’s highlights and enjoy the photos. HERE

And some more photos from our friends at Southwood.