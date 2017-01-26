Top Stories
Oklahomans Among Least Educated
A consumer finance site has ranked Oklahoma No. 41 of the most educated states. The analysis by WalletHub used 11 criteria to make the findings in its 2017 Most & Least Educated States study. Factors included percentage of adults with at least a high school diploma and gender gap in educational attainment. Massachusetts scored 80.65 of a possible 100 points to top the analysis. West Virginia finished last. The Oklahoman reports the state's best placements were No. 16 in the number of...
TPS Plans Diversity Conversation Next Month
The Tulsa Public Schools announced plans for a community conversation regarding diversity in the school district. Below is the letter of explanation from the Tulsa Education Service Center: Dear Tulsans, The start of the 2016-2017 school year marked the beginning of our bold journey to make Tulsa Public Schools a destination for excellence in teaching and learning. Together - with input from thousands of Tulsans - we developed a vision and commitment to work with our community and families to...
Of Courts And Confusion: Here's The Reaction To Trump's Immigration Freeze
Updated at 1:26 p.m. ET By the time the sun rose on Sunday in the U.S., the chaotic weekend set in motion by Trump's executive order on immigration was beginning to give way to greater clarity — in some respects, at least. That order — which temporarily bars citizens from seven largely Muslim countries, as well as all refugees, from entering the U.S. — was blocked in part by a federal judge in Brooklyn on Saturday night. Addressing a lawsuit brought by two Iraqi men detained Saturday in New...
PHOTOS: Thousands Protest At Airports Nationwide Against Trump's Immigration Order
Thousands of protesters gathered at airports across the country Saturday to denounce President Trump's recent executive order that barred citizens of seven mostly Muslim countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, from entering the U.S. for 90 days. The order also temporarily suspended entry to all refugees for 120 days. It also has led to the detention of legal permanent U.S. residents — or green card holders — in multiple airports. A federal judge in New York issued a...
StudioTulsa
StateImpact Oklahoma
- Cherokee Nation Preserves Food Culture by Freezing History
- Pruitt Denounces Regulations and Distances Himself From Climate Change Deniers at Hearing to Lead EPA
- Oklahoma AG and EPA Pick Pruitt Stalled Pollution Lawsuit After Contributions From Poultry Industry
- Drought Creeps Back Into Oklahoma As Dry Fall Leads to Waterless Winter
Community Calendar
On the Next All This Jazz, More Outstanding Albums from 2016
Tune in for the next All This Jazz, beginning at 9pm on Saturday the 28th, right here on Public Radio 89.5 KWGS-FM...and online via "live stream" at PublicRadioTulsa.org . ATJ delivers three hours of modern jazz, across a wide range of styles, each and every Saturday night, from 9 o'clock till midnight. (We also offer a 7pm re-airing of ATJ on Sunday evenings, on Jazz 89.5-2, which is Public Radio Tulsa's all-jazz HD Radio channel.) From Sonny Rollins to Sun Ra, Geri Allen to Gerry Mulligan,...