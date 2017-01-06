Top Stories

Stillwater Police

Trial to Begin Over Deadly Oklahoma State Homecoming Crash

An Oklahoma woman who drove into a crowd of spectators at Oklahoma State University's 2015 homecoming parade, killing four people and injuring dozens of others, is set to stand trial on murder charges. Adacia Chambers is charged with 42 counts of assault and battery and four counts of second-degree murder, which carries a maximum life sentence. Prosecutors say she sped up before slamming into the parade-goers. The 26-year-old Chambers' attorneys say she has a mental illness and was having a...

Read More

The Monday Local News from KWGS

OG&E

Ice Storm Late This Week? Read NWS Tulsa Statement Here:

Oklahoma Deputy Shoots, Kills Man who Pointed Gun at Officer

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at officers. The OSBI says 42-year-old Travis Edward Baker was dead at the scene of the shooting Saturday near Fairland. The agency says Baker was suspected of stealing several cars and breaking into homes earlier Saturday and when officers spotted him, he led them on a vehicle chase before stopping and running into a wooded area. The OSBI says officers followed Baker and a...

Read More
State of Oklahoma

Despite Cash Crisis Some State Workers Get Raises

Hunter Killed While Trying to Save Dog

This Could Be The Busiest And Most Consequential Week Before Trump Takes Office

The week before Donald Trump takes the oath of office will set the stage for his entry into the Oval Office. Not only will at least nine of his Cabinet nominees begin their Senate confirmation hearings, but the president-elect himself will face reporters at a long-awaited press conference, where he may address how he plans to separate his business interests from his presidency. On top of that, President Obama steps into the spotlight one last time, on Tuesday evening in Chicago, for a...

Read More

Bears That Inspired 'Adorable' Korean Paralympic Mascot Live In Caged Captivity

When South Korea's mountain town of PyeongChang hosts the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games next year, a white tiger and a black bear, respectively, will serve as mascots. They've been introduced as cuddly icons of Korean history and folklore. "They are so cute and adorable, so I'm sure that you're gonna fall in love with them," Korea's figure skating champ and former Olympian Yuna Kim said, in announcing the PyeongChang 2018 mascots in a promotional video. The "adorable" Asiatic black bear...

Read More

Check your email!

The FIRST PRT eNewsletter will be arriving soon!

Wanna sign up? ClICK HERE

StudioTulsa

Next Month, Chamber Music Tulsa Will Offer a Special Beethoven Winter Festival

By Jan 6, 2017

Our guest is Bruce Sorrell, Executive Director of Chamber Music Tulsa, or CMT, who tells us about the upcoming Beethoven Winter Festival that his wonderful organization is presenting next month. As noted at the CMT website: "The Beethoven Winter Festival, happening February 17-26, 2017, at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, takes both a mental and musical journey with the composer when the Miro Quartet performs all 16 of Beethoven's string quartets in chronological order over six concerts.

"Honor Bound: How a Cultural Ideal Has Shaped the American Psyche" (Encore Presentation)

By Jan 6, 2017

(Note: This interview originally aired back in August.) How do ideas about personal honor and/or reputation shape our lives and relationships? How do they affect American society as a whole? And how have they helped to shape our history as a nation? On this edition of our show, we speak with Ryan P. Brown, a professor of social psychology at The University of Oklahoma.

"Forged Through Fire: War, Peace, and the Democratic Bargain"

By Jan 6, 2017

On this edition of ST, we speak with Frances McCall Rosenbluth, a Professor of Political Science at Yale University and a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. She is the co-author of a new book called "Forged Through Fire: War, Peace, and the Democratic Bargain," which she discusses with us. As was noted in a starred review of this book by Kirkus, this is a "sometimes-counterintuitive but always fascinating interrogation of the history and uses of war....

The Widely Anticipated OKPOP Museum Will Be Housed Near the Cain's Ballroom

By Jan 6, 2017

Last month, it was announced that the long-awaited Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture -- or OKPOP, as it's also called -- will be built and housed at 422 N. Main Street in downtown Tulsa, just across the street from the historic Cain's Ballroom. As Dr.

The Best of StudioTulsa in 2016 -- or, What We Aired on ST Over the Holidays

By Jan 3, 2017

Hello and Happy New Year. We were pleased to offer you The Best of StudioTulsa in 2016 over the holidays, and in that regard, here's a rundown of what we've aired recently and when we aired it. Note that each program described below has a link whereby you can access a free, on-demand audio-stream of the show in question. Thank you for listening.

More StudioTulsa

HUD's Castro Worries That Housing Rule Could Be Rolled Back

Outgoing Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro's office overlooks a stretch of the Washington, D.C., waterfront where several high-rent apartment buildings are being built, in a city where affordable housing is in short supply and homelessness is a big problem. These are some of the same issues his successor will have to deal with as head of an agency that provides housing aid to 10 million low-income families. Castro has been in his post for two and a half years...

Read More

Jeff Bridges Abides By His Actor Dad's Example: Bring Joy To The Set

By editor 3 minutes ago

As the child of two Hollywood actors, Jeff Bridges can't remember the first time he was on a film set. He wasn't yet 2 years old when he appeared in the 1951 film The Company She Keeps with his mother, Dorothy Dean Bridges. Later, he and his brother, Beau Bridges, sometimes appeared in the TV series Sea Hunt, which starred their father, Lloyd Bridges.

But despite his early exposure to show business, Bridges tells Fresh Air's Dave Davies he wasn't always sure he wanted to be an actor.

Betty Fussell Doesn't Mince Words In The Frank, Funny 'Eat, Live, Love, Die'

By 3 minutes ago

She's one nasty woman, that Betty Fussell. Now 89, Fussell came of age in the heyday of bright and breezy Bettys — Betty Grable, Betty Hutton, Betty Crocker — but she clearly gravitated toward the one dangerous dame of the bunch, Bette Davis.

An essayist and author of some 20 books on food and travel, as well as the acclaimed memoir, My Kitchen Wars, about her marriage to and divorce from the late cultural historian Paul Fussell, Betty Fussell doesn't mince words.

Chicagoans, Ex-Gang Members, Officials: 'No Easy Way To Stop The Violence'

By 55 minutes ago

The end of 2016 marked a grim milestone in Chicago.

More than 4,000 people were shot over the course of the year, and 762 people were homicide victims, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Those numbers are higher than the totals of New York and Los Angeles combined.

What We Can Learn From 'Washington's Farewell'

By 55 minutes ago

On Tuesday, President Obama will give his farewell address to the nation. It's a custom that goes all the way back to George Washington; these speeches, author John Avlon says, "serve as a bookend to a presidency."

For about 150 years, Washington's farewell speech was the most famous in American history, Avlon tells NPR's Michel Martin: "It was more widely reprinted than the Declaration of Independence. And yet today, it's almost entirely forgotten."

In S. Korea, Air Raid Drills Are A Reminder Of N. Korean Threat

By 56 minutes ago

In South Korea, it's become a routine part of life to prepare for the worst: Twice a year, the country runs air raid drills in case of an attack by North Korea.

Citywide sirens go off at 3 p.m. in the capital, Seoul. They're supposed to bring the bustling city to a temporary halt. "It's a simulation of what will happen at a time of war," says Jeong Eun-cheon, a spokesman for Seoul's Yongsan district.

Using Smartphones For Smarter Social Science

By 56 minutes ago

On Jan. 9, 2007, 10 years ago today, Steve Jobs formally announced Apple's "revolutionary mobile phone" — a device that combined the functionality of an iPod, phone and Internet communication into a single unit, navigated by touch.

It was a huge milestone in the development of smartphones, which are now owned by a majority of American adults and are increasingly common across the globe.

Bears Ears Monument Is A Win For Tribal Food Sovereignty. Will Trump Undo It?

By Kristina Johnson 1 hour ago

Seven years ago, the Navajo tribal council in southeastern Utah started mapping the secret sites where medicine men and women forage for healing plants and Native people source wild foods. They wanted to make a case for protecting the landscape known as Bears Ears, a place sacred not only to their tribe but to many other tribes in the region, going back thousands of years.

Pope Francis Reiterates Support For Public Breast-Feeding

By 3 hours ago

Mothers should feel comfortable breast-feeding infants in public, Pope Francis said on Sunday, even if they are in one of the most sacred spaces in Catholicism.

Speaking at an annual ceremony to commemorate the baptism of Jesus, the pope addressed the families of 28 infants who were to be baptized in the Sistine Chapel. Some of the babies began to wail as the ceremony wore on, according to Vatican Radio:

17 Reportedly Arrested In Connection To Kim Kardashian West Robbery

By 3 hours ago

French police have reportedly arrested more than a dozen people during raids linked to the high-profile robbery of reality TV star Kim Kardashian West in Paris last October.

During the robbery, a group of thieves burst into the private residence where Kardashian West was staying, held her at gunpoint, then escaped on bicycles with jewelry worth about $10 million.

Songs We Love: Keyon Harrold, 'Stay This Way (Feat. Bilal & Big K.R.I.T.)'

By 4 hours ago

There is a sense of pensive melancholy as the wail of Keyon Harrold's trumpet pushes its way past the Hitchcock-esque piano that sets the tone for "Stay This Way." With Philadelphia singer Bilal and Southern rapper Big K.R.I.T. contributing vocals, the song asks if euphoric moments are meant to last, or if they're naturally fleeting.

Near the beginning of the track, Bilal sings almost waveringly:

Pages