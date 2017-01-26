Top Stories

Oklahomans Among Least Educated

A consumer finance site has ranked Oklahoma No. 41 of the most educated states. The analysis by WalletHub used 11 criteria to make the findings in its 2017 Most & Least Educated States study. Factors included percentage of adults with at least a high school diploma and gender gap in educational attainment. Massachusetts scored 80.65 of a possible 100 points to top the analysis. West Virginia finished last. The Oklahoman reports the state's best placements were No. 16 in the number of...

Man Sentenced to 24 Years in Car Crash Withdraws Guilty Plea

Owner, Finance Manager of Car Lot Sentenced in Fraud Case

TPS Plans Diversity Conversation Next Month

The Tulsa Public Schools announced plans for a community conversation regarding diversity in the school district. Below is the letter of explanation from the Tulsa Education Service Center: Dear Tulsans, The start of the 2016-2017 school year marked the beginning of our bold journey to make Tulsa Public Schools a destination for excellence in teaching and learning. Together - with input from thousands of Tulsans - we developed a vision and commitment to work with our community and families to...

Murder at the Laundromat

Hundreds Turn Out for Tulsa 'No Wall' March

Updated at 1:26 p.m. ET By the time the sun rose on Sunday in the U.S., the chaotic weekend set in motion by Trump's executive order on immigration was beginning to give way to greater clarity — in some respects, at least. That order — which temporarily bars citizens from seven largely Muslim countries, as well as all refugees, from entering the U.S. — was blocked in part by a federal judge in Brooklyn on Saturday night. Addressing a lawsuit brought by two Iraqi men detained Saturday in New...

Thousands of protesters gathered at airports across the country Saturday to denounce President Trump's recent executive order that barred citizens of seven mostly Muslim countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, from entering the U.S. for 90 days. The order also temporarily suspended entry to all refugees for 120 days. It also has led to the detention of legal permanent U.S. residents — or green card holders — in multiple airports. A federal judge in New York issued a...

President Trump's Tweets, Annotated

President Trump tweets a lot, but 140 characters rarely gives the full context. NPR's politics team is annotating the president's tweets. Read what they say.

An Update on the Forthcoming Route 66 Experience Museum

By Jan 26, 2017

Our guest today is Ken Busby, the CEO and executive director of the non-profit Route 66 Alliance, which is based here in Tulsa, and which is, per its website, "dedicated to the preservation, promotion, and enhancement of historic Route 66 -- past, present, and future." Formerly the director of the Arts and Humanities Council of Tulsa, Busby was asked to lead the "Mother Road"-focused organization in 2014; today, he brings us up to speed on the Route 66 Experience Museum, a large-scale development for which funds are still being raised and plans

The Origin and Development of Mr. Sherlock Holmes: "Arthur and Sherlock" by Michael Sims

By Jan 25, 2017

"Come along now, Watson! The game is afoot!" On this edition of StudioTulsa, we're discussing none other than Sherlock Holmes with the writer and editor Michael Sims, who is the author of (among other books) "The Story of Charlotte's Web," which both The Washington Post and The Boston Globe chose as a Best Book of the Year.

"The Book That Changed America: How Darwin's Theory of Evolution Ignited a Nation"

By Jan 24, 2017

On this edition of ST, we speak with Randall Fuller, the Chapman Professor of English here at TU. He joins us to discuss his new book, "The Book That Changed America: How Darwin's Theory of Evolution Ignited a Nation." As the historian Eric Foner recently wrote of this book in The New York Times: "Fuller...is [previously] the author of a prize-winning study of the Civil War's impact on American literature.

ST Medical Monday -- "Our Bodies, Our Data: How Companies Make Billions Selling Our Medical Records"

By Jan 23, 2017

On this edition of StudioTulsa Medical Monday, we speak with author Adam Tanner, who is a writer in residence at Harvard University's Institute for Quantitative Social Science. Tanner joins us to discuss his new book, "Our Bodies, Our Data: How Companies Make Billions Selling Our Medical Records." As was noted of this volume by Kirkus Reviews: "[This is] a disturbing look at the threat to privacy created by the lucrative and growing health care data-mining industry.

A Chat with Kim Johnson, the Newly Appointed CEO of the Tulsa City-County Library

By Jan 20, 2017

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we speak with Kim Johnson, who became chief executive officer of the Tulsa City-County Library on January 1st. After more than 15 years as an employee of the TCCL, Johnson seems like a perfect fit for this leadership post. She's very committed, of course, to books and learning and literacy -- and to the vital purpose of libraries within society today -- and she's the first African American to lead the 24-branch system that is the TCCL.

On the Next All This Jazz, More Outstanding Albums from 2016

Tune in for the next All This Jazz, beginning at 9pm on Saturday the 28th, right here on Public Radio 89.5 KWGS-FM...and online via "live stream" at PublicRadioTulsa.org . ATJ delivers three hours of modern jazz, across a wide range of styles, each and every Saturday night, from 9 o'clock till midnight. (We also offer a 7pm re-airing of ATJ on Sunday evenings, on Jazz 89.5-2, which is Public Radio Tulsa's all-jazz HD Radio channel.) From Sonny Rollins to Sun Ra, Geri Allen to Gerry Mulligan,...

Trump Administration Officials Defend Immigration Executive Order

By editor 24 minutes ago

Dispatches Of Discontent: Protesters Of Immigration Ban Take To The Streets

By 25 minutes ago

Updated at 3:30 p.m. ET

They began Saturday as a series of pop-up demonstrations outside several major airports. But by Sunday, the protests against President Trump's temporary immigration freeze had leapt from those airports to squares and plazas in cities across the U.S.

Outside the White House, in Boston's Copley Square and Battery Park in New York City, immigrant advocacy groups have organized protests to register their discontent with the executive order Trump signed Friday.

FACT CHECK: Trump Tweets On Christians, ISIS And Vetting Miss The Bigger Picture

By 2 hours ago

Hundreds were detained at airports around the country Saturday in a chaotic and confusing day following President Trump's Friday night executive order temporarily banning Muslims from seven countries.

It spurred protests and backlash — even from some in Trump's own party, for either mismanagement of the rollout of the order or for the values it represents.

With National Security Council Shakeup, Steve Bannon Gets A Seat At The Table

By 2 hours ago

President Trump has reorganized the National Security Council by elevating his chief strategist Steve Bannon and demoting the Director of National Intelligence and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Now, Bannon will join the NSC's principals committee, the top inter-agency group for discussing national security. The National Security Council is the staff inside the White House that coordinates decision making by the president on such matters, in coordination with outside departments including the State Department and the Pentagon.

Tech Executives Fiercely Criticize Trump Immigration Order

By 2 hours ago

Leaders in the U.S. technology sector say President Trump's executive order banning immigrants from some Muslim-majority countries will sow confusion in their businesses and undercut the diversity that has been a linchpin of the industry's growth.

The CEOs of Google, Twitter, Facebook and Apple all issued statements condemning the ban and complaining that the order was pushed through so quickly it left great uncertainty about the status of some of their best employees.

One U.S. Service Member Killed, Several Others Injured During Raid In Yemen

By 3 hours ago

Updated at 1:38 p.m. ET

A raid in Yemen ended in the death of an American service member and left three others wounded on Saturday. U.S. Central Command announced Sunday that the casualties were sustained in an operation against al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our elite servicemembers," Commander of U.S. Central Command Gen. Joseph Votel said in a statement. "The sacrifices are very profound in our fight against terrorists who threaten innocent peoples across the globe."

The Extraordinary Courage Of Acid Attack Survivors

By Diane Cole 5 hours ago

When MoniCa Singh, then 19, went to visit her parents in Lucknow, India, in 2005, she had just finished her first year at the National Institute of Fashion Technology in New Delhi. She hoped to complete her degree and pursue a career in fashion design.

Then her life changed in a flash.

As she was driving down the street, a long-time acquaintance waved and motioned her to roll down her car window. Over the years, she had refused his persistent marriage proposals but his sociable gesture seemed to signal that was in the past. So why not?

Pipeline Protests in Tulsa

By KWGS News 6 hours ago

About 200 people turnout for a peaceful protest in Tulsa against pipeline expansion in the United States. The gathering was held at the John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park in Tulsa on Saturday afternoon.

The group was opposed to both the Dakota Access Pipeline and well as the Keystone XL Pipeline. Oklahoma tribal leaders have often shown solidarity with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe of North Dakota with cash support and supply contributions.

Both projects had been stopped by the Obama Administration. That work was undone by President Trump last week.

By 6 hours ago

Updated at 1:26 p.m. ET

By the time the sun rose on Sunday in the U.S., the chaotic weekend set in motion by Trump's executive order on immigration was beginning to give way to greater clarity — in some respects, at least.

This Week In Trump's 'Alternative Facts'

By 8 hours ago

Less than 24 hours after White House press secretary had spouted numerous falsehoods about inauguration crowd size and more, Kellyanne Conway went on NBC's "Meet the Press" to defend him.

