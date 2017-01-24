Top Stories
Tulsa Hispanic Leader says Wall Won't Work
President Trump signs executive orders beginning controversial immigration changes he promised during the campaign. One is the first step toward building a wall on the U-S and Mexico border. The President of the Tulsa Hispanic Chamber, Francisco Trevino, calls it expensive and unworkable. The executive orders also seek to end sanctuary cities and end the practice of releasing detained undocumented immigrants before trial. Trevino also believes ending NAFTA, the North American Trade Agreement,...
Commerce Department Wants Broader Use of Tax Financing Districts
Oklahoma’s primary economic development entity wants state lawmakers to approve broader use of a public financing method. Tax increment financing — or TIF — districts allow a city or county to capture property tax revenue from a defined area. They’re a popular way to finance improvements businesses might want before setting up shop somewhere but won’t pay for themselves. Oklahoma Department of Commerce Director Deby Snodgrass told lawmakers the population threshold in current law is too high....
'A Nation Without Borders Is Not A Nation': Trump Moves Forward With U.S.-Mexico Wall
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bRCK9Bwux14 Updated at 5:50 p.m. ET President Trump has signed two executive orders related to immigration and border security, moving ahead with his plans to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico and to deport people who are in the country illegally. Trump signed the orders at the Department of Homeland Security Wednesday, shortly after the agency's new leader, retired Marine Gen. John Kelly, was sworn in. "Beginning today, the United States of America...
Legalizing Aid In Dying Doesn't Mean Patients Have Access To It
In the seven months since California's aid-in-dying law took effect, Dr. Lonny Shavelson has helped nearly two dozen terminally ill people end their lives with lethal drugs — but only, he says, because too few others would. Shavelson, director of a Berkeley, Calif., consulting clinic, said he has heard from more than 200 patients, including dozens who were stunned to learn that local health care providers have refused to participate in the state's End of Life Options Act. "Those are the ones...
Apple Looks To Compete With Netflix Originals, But Making Hits Is Hard
Apple, the company known for its devices, has plans to start making original movies and television programming, Hollywood insiders tell NPR. Hollywood seems to be happy to have Apple enter the game, but some say the company will face some challenges. When producer Sid Ganis first heard that Apple wanted to make TV and movies, "I thought to myself, 'What? And why?' " As a former president at Paramount Pictures, Ganis had a hand in films such as Top Gun , Ghost and Forrest Gump . He is also...