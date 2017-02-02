Top Stories

State of Oklahoma

New Session... Old Issues at the State Legislature

Oklahoma lawmakers will be confronted by familiar issues when they convene the 2017 Oklahoma Legislature. Leaders of the Republican-controlled House and Senate say they'll focus on their priorities when the four-month legislative session begins on Monday. High on that list is coping with an $870 million state budget shortfall for the fiscal year that begins July 1. Republican Gov. Mary Fallin will call for "a major overhaul of our tax system" in her state-of-the-state speech to tap new...

Keller-Williams

Kriby Resigns in Two Sentence Letter

OHP

Fatal Crash Near Pryor

Okmulgee County Sheriff

Silver Alert For Missing Okmulgee County Man

The Okmulgee County Sheriff's office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing person who has a history of mental health issues and is believed to be suffering from early stage dementia. Deputies are trying to locate Larry, J. Andrews. 51 years of age, a white male, 5ft 10in, 150lbs, with blondish gray hair . Andrews has been missing from his Henryetta area residence since January 31, 2017. Andrews is believed to be driving a black 2013 Ford F-150 with Oklahoma license plate #792-LQU...

NWS-Tulsa

Fire Danger on Monday

File Photo

Disappointing Loss for TU

Super Bowl LI, By The Numbers ... And One Notable Numeral

In case you haven't heard, a few dozen guys are planning to play a football game in Houston on Sunday. It's kind of a big deal. Such a big deal, in fact, that by the time the Atlanta Falcons line up opposite the New England Patriots for Super Bowl LI, you may already have Tom Brady's name seared into your psyche — not to mention a fair share of big-budget commercials . Between the story lines, the betting lines and even the lines of scrimmage, it's easy to see why the big game might leave...

Long Before There Was 'Fake News,' There Were 'Fake Photos'

On display at the " Photography and Discovery " exhibit at the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, Mass., is a photo of two men dressed in traditional Arab garb in a carpeted room (above). They're smoking a pipe. It's a beautiful photo, but it's not from the Middle East. It was shot in a studio in London by photographer Roger Fenton. The men in the photo are white Europeans, dressed up and posing as Arabs. The whole thing is staged — as are several of the exhibit's images. The photos were...

The President's Tweets

President Trump tweets a lot, but 140 characters rarely gives the full context. NPR's politics team is annotating the president's tweets. Read what they say.

On the Next All This Jazz, Lots of Great Music for Black History Month

Here's Dr. Martin Luther King, in 1964: "Jazz speaks for life. The blues tell the story of life's difficulties, and if you think for a moment, you will realize that they take the hardest realities of life and put them into music, only to come out with some new hope or sense of triumph. This is triumphant music." Amen to that -- and on the next All This Jazz, we'll celebrate such triumph. In a show that starts at 9pm on Saturday the 4th, right here on KWGS, our thematic hour (running from 11pm...

StudioTulsa

Bart Ehrman, Bestselling Religious Author and Scholar, to Give the 2017 Phi Beta Kappa Lecture at TU

By Feb 2, 2017

On this installment of StudioTulsa, we speak with Bart Ehrman, the Distinguished Professor of Religious Studies at UNC Chapel Hill. Prof.

Economic Development, Community Policing, Public Education, Etc. -- A Chat with Mayor G.T. Bynum

By Feb 1, 2017

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we welcome Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum back to our studios. He was sworn in as Tulsa's newest mayor in December, having previously served as a member of the Tulsa City Council since 2008.

"Storm in a Teacup: The Physics of Everyday Life"

By Jan 31, 2017

Our guest is Helen Czerski, who is a physicist at University College London's Department of Mechanical Engineering as well as science presenter for the BBC. She chats with us about her new book, "Storm in a Teacup: The Physics of Everyday Life." As was noted of this book in a starred review in Publishers Weekly: "In this delightful pop science title, Czerski, a physicist at University College London, shows that understanding how the universe works requires little more than paying attention to patterns and figuring out increasingly refined ways to explain them.

"BodyWise: Discovering Your Body's Intelligence for Lifelong Health and Healing"

By Jan 31, 2017

On this edition of StudioTulsa Medical Monday, our guest is Dr. Rachel Carlton Abrams, who has been a board member of the American Holistic Medical Association since 2013. Dr.

Gilcrease Museum Acquires a Set of Rare Film Stills from a 1930 John Wayne Film

By Jan 31, 2017

"The Big Trail" -- a classic Western from 1930, and the first film in which John Wayne had a starring role -- was chosen in 2006 by the Library of Congress to be a part of the National Film Registry. And it was shot in a wide-screen format (rare for that time) by the legendary Hollywood director, Raoul Walsh. Just recently, it was announced that someone has donated to Gilcrease Museum a set of rare stereoscopic photographs that were taken on the set of this motion picture, which was actually filmed all over the West, from New Mexico to Utah to California.

With Trump's Travel Ban Blocked, Visa-Holders, Refugees Scramble to Board Flights

By & Jane Arraf 3 hours ago

A federal appeals court denied President Donald Trump's attempt to restore his travel ban on refugees and visa holders from seven majority-Muslim countries Sunday morning, sending people scrambling to board planes while it's legal once again for them to enter the country.

Hundreds Protest Trump At California Congressman's Town Hall

By Katie Orr 5 hours ago

Hundreds of protesters descended on a town hall meeting hosted by California Republican Rep. Tom McClintock on Saturday, peppering him with questions and putting him on notice that they didn't want him falling in line with the Trump administration.

Three Years After A Car Bomb Damaged It, Cairo's Islamic Art Museum Reopens

By Jane Arraf 7 hours ago

It took a car bomb to get the funds to renovate Egypt's Museum of Islamic Art, but three years later, a restored museum with modern galleries has reopened to showcase the museum's historic treasures.

The 2014 explosion outside police headquarters near the century-old museum in downtown Cairo heavily damaged the stone and wood façade and smashed 179 priceless objects.

Utah Representative Wants Bears Ears Gone And He Wants Trump To Do It

By 7 hours ago

Republicans want to eliminate one of the nation's newest national monuments.

Former President Barack Obama created the 1.3 million-acre Bears Ears National Monument in Utah just days before he left office.

Travel Ban Keeps Scientists Out of the Lab

By 8 hours ago

The scientific community has been roiled by the Trump travel ban.

Like tens of thousands of residents of the seven Muslim majority countries, scientists have been stranded — cut off from their labs, worried they won't be able to attend upcoming conferences. And even though the ban has been temporarily reversed by a court order, they are uncertain about what the future holds — and the implications for their work.

Consider the case of Ph.D. candidate Hanan Isweiri. She left her lab at Colorado State University to fly home to Libya after the death of her father.

Reporter's Notebook: Behind The Scenes Before The Super Bowl

By 8 hours ago

Finally, today, they will play football.

The Atlanta Falcons take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 51.

After an NFL season of sagging TV ratings, it's expected today's game, in Houston, will do what Super Bowls always do — turn 60 minutes of football into a national holiday.

Barbershop: When Sports Meet Politics

By editor 21 hours ago

Boston's Immigration History Repeats Itself In Trump's Policies

By editor 21 hours ago

