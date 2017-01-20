Top Stories
Rights Marches in Oklahoma Draw Big Crowds
Women in Oklahoma's two largest cities joined hundreds of thousands more in cities around the world to send President Donald Trump a message that his agenda won't go unchecked over the next four years. Organizers estimated at least 5,000 protesters marched at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City on Saturday and hundreds more in Tulsa— just two of some 600 cities around the world holding similar demonstrations. In Oklahoma City, protesters held signs that read "Unite Together" and "You Can't...
With $900 Million Shortfall: Abortion, Firearms Among Topics of Bills Prefiled in Oklahoma
Some familiar topics like abortion and firearms are among those in the more than 2,200 bills and resolutions filed by Oklahoma House and Senate members ahead of the 2017 legislative session that begins Feb. 6. The 2,242 bills and resolutions filed by this week's deadline is about average for the first session of a Legislature in Oklahoma. There were 2,091 filed in 2015 and 2,466 introduced in 2013. While closing a massive budget gap and finding a way to increase teacher pay will be among the...
Survey Finds Lyft Drivers Happier Than Uber, Though Pay Has Declined
Hundreds of thousands of Americans are now working as contractors for the rapidly growing ride-hailing industry, specifically for the largest companies, Uber and Lyft. But a new survey , released this week, finds that Lyft, with its fluorescent pink mustache symbol, is more popular with drivers. More than 75 percent of Lyft drivers said they were satisfied with their experience, while less than half of Uber drivers said the same. Lyft is a significantly smaller company, but its drivers made...
The Many Faces Of Inauguration Day Attendees
People traveled to Washington, D.C., from around the country to witness the transition of power to the 45th president of the United States. Amid celebration and clashes, a few faces stood out. Watching giant screens, blocks away from the incoming president, these people braved crowds and weather to watch history being made. Ken Crider and his wife, Penny Age: 51 City of Residence: Detroit area Crider has a hat signed by Ted Cruz. Well, it began that way. Crider, an elector for Michigan,...
StudioTulsa
StateImpact Oklahoma
- Pruitt Denounces Regulations and Distances Himself From Climate Change Deniers at Hearing to Lead EPA
- Oklahoma AG and EPA Pick Pruitt Stalled Pollution Lawsuit After Contributions From Poultry Industry
- Drought Creeps Back Into Oklahoma As Dry Fall Leads to Waterless Winter
- ‘Pruitt Didn’t Follow State Law on Reporting Outside Attorney Costs’
Community Calendar
On the Next All This Jazz: A Roundup of Outstanding Albums from 2016
Listen for the next All This Jazz, beginning at 9pm on Saturday the 21st, right here on Public Radio 89.5 KWGS-FM...and online by way of our "Listen Live" stream at PublicRadioTulsa.org . ATJ delivers three hours of modern jazz, across a wide range of styles, every Saturday night from 9 o'clock till midnight. (We also offer a 7pm re-airing of ATJ on Sunday evenings, on Jazz 89.5-2, which is Public Radio Tulsa's all-jazz HD Radio channel.) From Art Farmer to Art Blakey, Duke Ellington to Duke...