Top Stories

File photo

Tulsa Hispanic Leader says Wall Won't Work

President Trump signs executive orders beginning controversial immigration changes he promised during the campaign. One is the first step toward building a wall on the U-S and Mexico border. The President of the Tulsa Hispanic Chamber, Francisco Trevino, calls it expensive and unworkable. The executive orders also seek to end sanctuary cities and end the practice of releasing detained undocumented immigrants before trial. Trevino also believes ending NAFTA, the North American Trade Agreement,...

Read More
File photo

Appeals Court OKs Life Sentence in Tulsa Fatal Shooting

K2 Drug Facts

Dewey Man Pleads Guilty in $8.2M Synthetic Drug Conspiracy

Macy's

Commerce Department Wants Broader Use of Tax Financing Districts

Oklahoma’s primary economic development entity wants state lawmakers to approve broader use of a public financing method. Tax increment financing — or TIF — districts allow a city or county to capture property tax revenue from a defined area. They’re a popular way to finance improvements businesses might want before setting up shop somewhere but won’t pay for themselves. Oklahoma Department of Commerce Director Deby Snodgrass told lawmakers the population threshold in current law is too high....

Read More
OCC

Oklahoma Corporation Commission Says It Needs More State Money Next Year

State Impact

Pipeline Projects and the Oklahoma Impact

'A Nation Without Borders Is Not A Nation': Trump Moves Forward With U.S.-Mexico Wall

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bRCK9Bwux14 Updated at 5:50 p.m. ET President Trump has signed two executive orders related to immigration and border security, moving ahead with his plans to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico and to deport people who are in the country illegally. Trump signed the orders at the Department of Homeland Security Wednesday, shortly after the agency's new leader, retired Marine Gen. John Kelly, was sworn in. "Beginning today, the United States of America...

Read More

Legalizing Aid In Dying Doesn't Mean Patients Have Access To It

In the seven months since California's aid-in-dying law took effect, Dr. Lonny Shavelson has helped nearly two dozen terminally ill people end their lives with lethal drugs — but only, he says, because too few others would. Shavelson, director of a Berkeley, Calif., consulting clinic, said he has heard from more than 200 patients, including dozens who were stunned to learn that local health care providers have refused to participate in the state's End of Life Options Act. "Those are the ones...

Read More

The five-part series on Public Radio 89.5

Thursdays at noon and Fridays at 8:00 p.m.

LEARN MORE

StudioTulsa

The Origin and Development of Mr. Sherlock Holmes: "Arthur and Sherlock" by Michael Sims

By 13 hours ago

"Come along now, Watson! The game is afoot!" On this edition of StudioTulsa, we're discussing none other than Sherlock Holmes with the writer and editor Michael Sims, who is the author of (among other books) "The Story of Charlotte's Web," which both The Washington Post and The Boston Globe chose as a Best Book of the Year.

"The Book That Changed America: How Darwin's Theory of Evolution Ignited a Nation"

By Jan 24, 2017

On this edition of ST, we speak with Randall Fuller, the Chapman Professor of English here at TU. He joins us to discuss his new book, "The Book That Changed America: How Darwin's Theory of Evolution Ignited a Nation." As the historian Eric Foner recently wrote of this book in The New York Times: "Fuller...is [previously] the author of a prize-winning study of the Civil War's impact on American literature.

ST Medical Monday -- "Our Bodies, Our Data: How Companies Make Billions Selling Our Medical Records"

By Jan 23, 2017

On this edition of StudioTulsa Medical Monday, we speak with author Adam Tanner, who is a writer in residence at Harvard University's Institute for Quantitative Social Science. Tanner joins us to discuss his new book, "Our Bodies, Our Data: How Companies Make Billions Selling Our Medical Records." As was noted of this volume by Kirkus Reviews: "[This is] a disturbing look at the threat to privacy created by the lucrative and growing health care data-mining industry.

A Chat with Kim Johnson, the Newly Appointed CEO of the Tulsa City-County Library

By Jan 20, 2017

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we speak with Kim Johnson, who became chief executive officer of the Tulsa City-County Library on January 1st. After more than 15 years as an employee of the TCCL, Johnson seems like a perfect fit for this leadership post. She's very committed, of course, to books and learning and literacy -- and to the vital purpose of libraries within society today -- and she's the first African American to lead the 24-branch system that is the TCCL.

"Indians Illustrated: The Image of Native Americans in the Pictorial Press"

By Jan 18, 2017

Our guest today is John M. Coward, an associate professor of communication here at the University of Tulsa, who tells us about his new book, "Indians Illustrated: The Image of Native Americans in the Pictorial Press," just out from the University of Illinois Press. As noted of this book at the UIP website: "In the second half of the nineteenth century, Americans swarmed to take in a raft of new illustrated journals and papers.

More StudioTulsa

Apple Looks To Compete With Netflix Originals, But Making Hits Is Hard

Apple, the company known for its devices, has plans to start making original movies and television programming, Hollywood insiders tell NPR. Hollywood seems to be happy to have Apple enter the game, but some say the company will face some challenges. When producer Sid Ganis first heard that Apple wanted to make TV and movies, "I thought to myself, 'What? And why?' " As a former president at Paramount Pictures, Ganis had a hand in films such as Top Gun , Ghost and Forrest Gump . He is also...

Read More

As Wall Moves Forward, Mexico's President Mulls Canceling U.S. Trip

By 3 minutes ago

Mexicans reacted angrily to President Trump's executive order — which among many things directed the U.S. government to begin immediate construction of a border wall.

Mexican lawmakers are urging President Enrique Peña Nieto to cancel his scheduled visit to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 31.

Peña Nieto has not said whether he will cancel the meeting.

Mary Tyler Moore: On Her Own, Single And Singular

By 3 minutes ago

Mary Tyler Moore, who died Wednesday, wasn't just beloved. She was the kind of beloved where they build you a statue. Moore's statue is in Minneapolis, where her best-known character, Mary Richards of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, worked for the fictional television station WJM. She'd already won two Emmys playing Laura Petrie on The Dick Van Dyke Show, but Moore cemented her icon status when Mary Richards walked into that job interview. Even if she got off to a rough start with Lou Grant, her soon to be boss, who kept a bottle of whiskey in his desk.

Can Groups Sue Over Trump's Business Conflicts Even If They Weren't Harmed?

By 3 minutes ago

President Trump's continued business dealings have generated plenty of teeth-gnashing about whether the occupant of the White House will be profiting off his new role.

The question is who has the standing to do anything about it.

For A Stark Contrast To U.S. Immigration Policy, Try Canada

By 3 minutes ago

As the Trump administration is expected to overhaul America's immigration system, some policymakers suggest looking north to Canada.

That's because Canadians see immigration as critical to their economic success. The nation has invited in so many immigrants that today, one-fifth of the population is foreign-born.

Yet Canadians don't seem to wrestle with anti-immigrant nativism that has erupted in the U.S. and Europe.

France's Far-Right Candidate For President Is A Contender

By 3 minutes ago

A confident Marine Le Pen strides into a room in her new campaign headquarters, greeting reporters in her signature, husky voice.

The candidate takes a seat in front of a calming blue campaign poster that bears no mention of the National Front party or the Le Pen surname. It says simply, "IN THE NAME OF THE PEOPLE: Marine – President."

Chicagoans See Fed Role In Fighting Crime Wave — But Not On Streets

By 6 hours ago

There's no question the tragic and intransigent problem of gun violence weighs heavily on Chicago residents, but for some there's resignation as well.

"This is nothing new in Chicago," says Keith Muhammed, while waiting at a bus stop on Chicago's west side.

He's right, but it has been getting worse: More than 760 people were murdered in Chicago in 2016, the highest total in nearly two decades, and this year is shaping up as more of the same.

Trump And His Organization Lawyer Up For The Ethics War Ahead

By 10 hours ago

Nobody in Washington ever went wrong by hiring more lawyers, and now President Trump and the Trump Organization are beefing up their legal teams against an expected surge of conflict-of-interest allegations.

Can Sobriety Tests Weed Out Drivers Who've Smoked Too Much Weed?

By 10 hours ago

For decades the same test has been used to convict drunk drivers.

Police ask a driver to stand on one leg, walk a straight line and recite the alphabet. If the driver fails, the officer will testify in court to help make a case for driving under the influence.

But defense lawyers argue, science has yet to prove that flunking the standard field sobriety test actually means that a person is high, the way it's been proven to measure drunkenness.

So, as attorney Rebecca Jacobstein argued to the Massachusetts high court, the tests shouldn't be allowed in evidence.

'The Founder' Follows Salesman's Genius Idea To Franchise McDonald's

By editor 10 hours ago

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

ROBERT SIEGEL #1, HOST:

Classic Novel '1984' Sales Are Up In The Era Of 'Alternative Facts'

By 11 hours ago

The Amazon bestseller list has become something of a political barometer of late. Recently Georgia Democratic Rep. John Lewis's memoir March rose to the top after President Trump criticized him for questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election. Since the election, Hillbilly Elegy, a memoir that has become a guide to working class America has been at or near the top of the list. Now the classic dystopian novel 1984, written by George Orwell and published in 1948, is number one.

Pages