Matt Trotter / KWGS

Tulsa Regional Chamber Announces 2017 Legislative Priorities

The Tulsa Regional Chamber announced Friday its annual list of priorities for lawmakers. The OneVoice agenda covers state and federal issues to support an educated and healthy workforce, a prosperous economy, and infrastructure critical to business. Nearly 70 partner organizations helped build and endorsed the chamber's 10th annual agenda. "When we join together to speak with one voice, the power and validity of our agenda increases," said Tulsa Regional Chamber Chairman Phil Albert....

KWGS News File Photo

Tulsa Jail Expects $2 Million Shortfall this Budget Year

File Photo

Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits Concerned about Legislation to Allow Political Activity

KWGS News/State of Oklahoma

Kirby "Disappointed" By Ouster Report

A Republican state lawmaker from Tulsa accused of sexually harassing two former legislative assistants says he's "very disheartened and disappointed" by the recommendation of a special House committee that he be kicked out of the chamber. Rep. Dan Kirby said in a statement Thursday he believes the recommendation by the Special Investigative Committee that he be expelled from the House are more severe than necessary. Kirby says he has not had time to review the report and that he does not plan...

Oklahoma Arts Council Makes Its Funding Case to Lawmakers

Matt Trotter / KWGS

Cigarette Tax on Oklahoma Lawmakers' Agenda Again after 2016 Squabble

U.S. Added 227,000 Jobs In January, Outpacing Expectations

Updated at 1:30 p.m. ET The U.S. added 227,000 jobs in January and the unemployment rate rose just slightly, ticking up a tenth of a percentage point to 4.8 percent, according to the monthly report released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The robust jobs number beat most predictions from economists, who had pegged the payroll increase at 175,000, according to NPR's Yuki Noguchi. "That was better than most of us had been forecasting or expecting," Hugh Johnson, chief economist at...

House Votes To Overturn Obama Rule Restricting Gun Sales To The Severely Mentally Ill

Updated Feb. 3 at 4:45 p.m. ET On Thursday the GOP-controlled House voted to overturn an Obama administration rule designed to keep firearms out of the hands of some people deemed mentally ill. The action was the latest move by congressional Republicans to undo several of President Obama's regulations on issues such as gun control and the environment through an arcane law called the Congressional Review Act. According to NPR's Susan Davis, the measure being blocked from implementation would...

The President's Tweets

President Trump tweets a lot, but 140 characters rarely gives the full context. NPR's politics team is annotating the president's tweets. Read what they say.

Western Swing Monthly's Man of the Year: John Wooley

John Wooley : Host of Swing on This AND Western Swing Monthly's Man of the Year. Western Swing Monthly is the premiere publication for swing music and its fans. Be sure to listen to John on Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. Congratulations, John! We couldn't be more proud!

StudioTulsa

Bart Ehrman, Bestselling Religious Author and Scholar, to Give the 2017 Phi Beta Kappa Lecture at TU

By Feb 2, 2017

On this installment of StudioTulsa, we speak with Bart Ehrman, the Distinguished Professor of Religious Studies at UNC Chapel Hill. Prof.

Economic Development, Community Policing, Public Education, Etc. -- A Chat with Mayor G.T. Bynum

By Feb 1, 2017

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we welcome Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum back to our studios. He was sworn in as Tulsa's newest mayor in December, having previously served as a member of the Tulsa City Council since 2008.

"Storm in a Teacup: The Physics of Everyday Life"

By Jan 31, 2017

Our guest is Helen Czerski, who is a physicist at University College London's Department of Mechanical Engineering as well as science presenter for the BBC. She chats with us about her new book, "Storm in a Teacup: The Physics of Everyday Life." As was noted of this book in a starred review in Publishers Weekly: "In this delightful pop science title, Czerski, a physicist at University College London, shows that understanding how the universe works requires little more than paying attention to patterns and figuring out increasingly refined ways to explain them.

"BodyWise: Discovering Your Body's Intelligence for Lifelong Health and Healing"

By Jan 31, 2017

On this edition of StudioTulsa Medical Monday, our guest is Dr. Rachel Carlton Abrams, who has been a board member of the American Holistic Medical Association since 2013. Dr.

Gilcrease Museum Acquires a Set of Rare Film Stills from a 1930 John Wayne Film

By Jan 31, 2017

"The Big Trail" -- a classic Western from 1930, and the first film in which John Wayne had a starring role -- was chosen in 2006 by the Library of Congress to be a part of the National Film Registry. And it was shot in a wide-screen format (rare for that time) by the legendary Hollywood director, Raoul Walsh. Just recently, it was announced that someone has donated to Gilcrease Museum a set of rare stereoscopic photographs that were taken on the set of this motion picture, which was actually filmed all over the West, from New Mexico to Utah to California.

Let This Spirit Moo-ve You: Make Way For Milk Vodka

Black Cow might be made with milk, but you won't find it in the dairy case. It's on the liquor shelves, because this milk, which comes from a herd of grass-fed cattle in Dorset, England, has been distilled into premium vodka. Sixth-generation dairy farmer and DIY distiller Jason Barber likes to experiment. He's made vodka from potatoes and apples, but the results were disastrous. His whey-based spirits were initially udder failures. But the moment he took his first sip of the spirit that...

Kansas City Clergyman Seeks Way To Pastor Across The Political Divide

By 6 minutes ago

Clergy across the country are sermonizing about events in Washington, D.C.

For Rev. Adam Hamilton, that is both a challenge and an obligation.

Hamilton founded the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection in Kansas in 1990, hoping to attract what he describes as thinking Christians with little or no engagement with their faith. The congregation began meeting in the chapel of a funeral home.

Tift Merritt On World Cafe

By 57 minutes ago

North Carolina singer-songwriter Tift Merritt arrived at our session with her new daughter, Jean, in tow. Jean's one of at least three new things in her life: She also has a new album, Stitch Of The World, and a new partner in pedal-steel guitarist Eric Heywood.

Is Trump Tweeting From a 'Secure' Smartphone? The White House Won't Say

By 1 hour ago

For some time, the public has known that Donald Trump does a lot of his tweeting himself, from the account @realDonaldTrump, and from an Android smartphone. But many cybersecurity experts believed that would change once Trump took the oath of office, because White House-approved communication devices are much more secured — and stripped down — than the smartphones the rest of us use.

'Wheeler' Follows Life And Career Of Little-Known Country Music Singer

By 1 hour ago

Beyoncé, Bandcamp And Bob Dylan: The Week In Music News

By 1 hour ago

With stories about politics and international affairs dominating the news cycle, it can be easy to miss what's going on in the world of music. To help with that, NPR Music has a Friday roundup of what was on its radar this week.

State Department Says Fewer Than 60,000 Visas Revoked Under Travel Order

By 2 hours ago

Updated 6:10 p.m. ET

The U.S. State Department says "roughly 60,000 individuals' visas were provisionally revoked" as a result of President Trump's Jan. 27 executive order barring refugees from seven countries.

That number is considerably lower than the number given by a Justice Department attorney, who said today in federal court in Virginia that 100,000 visas were revoked as a result of the order, as Carmel Delshad of member station WAMU reported.

'I Am Not Your Negro' Gives James Baldwin's Words New Relevance

By editor 2 hours ago

White House Cites Jobs Report As Evidence Of Consumer Confidence

By editor 2 hours ago

Republicans Consider Restoring High-Risk Pools In Obamacare Replacement

By editor 2 hours ago

That 'Valuable Intel' From The Yemen Raid? It Was 10 Years Old

By Philip Ewing 2 hours ago

A terrorist video released on Friday by the Pentagon to show what it called intelligence gleaned by the recent raid in Yemen actually was made about 10 years ago, it acknowledged.

Defense officials cancelled a briefing they had called to discuss the value of the information recovered from Yemen and took the video off the website of the U.S. Central Command. They circulated clips from a video that showed how to prepare explosives without knowing it had already been public.

