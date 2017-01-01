Top Stories

Jury Finds Poore Guilty

A Tulsa jury returns a guilty verdict against 43-year-old Cedric Poore. He was charged with 1st Degree murder in the deaths of four women at the Fairmont Terrace Apartments near 61st and South Peoria. The verdict came early Saturday morning after a day of deliberations and closing arguments. The women were bound and shot execution-style in January of 2013. The jury recommended a 'life with no parole' sentence. Judge Kurt Glassco will sentence Poore next Friday morning. Poore's brother, James,...

Hominy Prison Contraband Stuffed in Basketballs, Footballs

Wildfires Cause Damage Across the State

Probe Complete, No New Charges Against Glanz

A former Oklahoma sheriff who was friends with a reserve deputy who fatally shot an unarmed black man won't face new criminal charges after an investigation into misconduct allegations. Special prosecutor Rob Barris on Friday declined to charge former Tulsa County Sheriff Stanley Glanz, who already has been sentenced to a suspended one-year jail term for misdemeanor charges brought by a grand jury. Glanz came under scrutiny after volunteer deputy Robert Bates killed Eric Harris in April 2015....

Talala Man Sentenced for 3 Bank Robberies

Officer Arrested for Sex Offense With Minor

Deal Or Disrupt? Congressional Democrats Weigh 2017 Choices

Democrats may have lost the House and the Senate over the past eight years, but they always had one thing: President Barack Obama — and his veto pen — in the White House. That won't be the case next year, when Republicans find themselves with all the power in Washington for the first time since 2006. The capitol's new power dynamic — and the aggressive agenda Republican leaders are laying out for 2017-- is forcing Democrats to make some tough strategic choices about how they'll work as a...

Ring In The New Year With Public Radio Tulsa

Ring in the New Year with these specials. May your 2017 be happy and healthy! Listen Live HERE All This Jazz New Year’s Eve Special Saturday, December 31 | 9:00 p.m. – 12: 06 a.m.
Public Radio Tulsa 89.5 (music) C'mon along as we ring in 2017 on All This Jazz! It'll be three solid hours of jazz music with a party-friendly, ring-them-bells, happy-new-year vibe...and in the tried and true manner of our radio show, it'll also be a stylistically broad range...

It's All This Jazz on New Year’s Eve!

Join us right here on KWGS / Public Radio 89.5 Saturday night, the 31st, as we ring in 2017 on All This Jazz! (Or “live stream” the show at PublicRadioTulsa.org .) It'll be three solid hours of modern/recent/classic jazz music -- from 9pm till midnight -- with a party-friendly, ring-them-bells, happy-new-year vibe...including the likes of Dexter Gordon, Peter Bernstein, Art Blakey, Rosemary Clooney, The Mingus Big Band, Benny Goodman (shown here), and many more. And in the theme-driven,...

Turkey Nightclub 'Terror Attack' Leaves At Least 35 Dead, More Than 40 Wounded

By 4 hours ago

At least 35 people were killed and more than 40 others wounded during New Year's celebrations Saturday after a gunman dressed in a Santa Claus costume opened fire at an Istanbul nightclub, Turkish state media reports.

Provincial Gov. Vasip Sahin has described the incident as a terrorist attack.

"A terrorist with a long-range weapon ... brutally and savagely carried out this incident by firing bullets on innocent people who were there solely to celebrate the New Year and have fun," Sahin told reporters.

A Remembrance: The Great Animals That Died In 2016

By Maggie Penman 6 hours ago

In a year that has become widely known as being the worst, a number of beloved artists and musicians have passed away. From Prince, to George Michael, to Carrie Fisher, to David Bowie, to Debbie Reynolds, the Internet has mourned and remembered some of the greats. But 2016 was also a big year for a different sort of celebrity deaths: the animal variety.

Russians Toast The New Year With Elaborate Cocktails, Not Vodka

By 8 hours ago

Barbershop: 2016 Is Almost Over, But Was It Really The Worst?

By 8 hours ago

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott Reflects On A Tumultuous Year

By editor 8 hours ago

MICHEL MARTIN, BYLINE: It's New Year's Eve, the last day of the year, so we thought we'd spend this hour reflecting on the year that was by checking back in with some of the people we spoke with throughout the year to hear their reflections and their hopes for the coming year.

Syria And Russia Among Major International Stories Of 2016

By editor 8 hours ago

Underwear, Dolls And More: Latin American New Year's Traditions

By editor 8 hours ago

French Law Giving Workers 'The Right To Disconnect' Goes Into Effect

By Maggie Penman 8 hours ago

If you've been glued to your smart phone checking work email throughout the holiday season, you might want to consider relocating. French workers will have the "right to disconnect" outside of work hours, thanks to a new law going into effect Jan. 1.

Companies with more than 50 employees will be obligated to set up hours — normally during the evening and weekend — when staff are not to send or respond to emails.

How To Talk About A Significant Other's Weight

By & WBUR and NPR Staff 9 hours ago

Dear Sugar Radio is a weekly podcast from member station WBUR. Hosts Steve Almond and Cheryl Strayed offer "radical empathy" and advice on everything from relationships and parenthood to dealing with drug problems or anxiety.

U.N. Security Council Supports Russia-Turkey Peace Efforts In Syria

By Maggie Penman 9 hours ago

The United Nations Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution Saturday in support of the efforts by Russia and Turkey to end the violence in Syria and "jump-start" a political process.

