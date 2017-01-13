Top Stories
3 Dead in Tulsa Shooting
Three people are found dead overnight in a home near 29th Street North and Boston Avenue. Tulsa Police say two men and a woman were shot to death. Police were alerted to the crime scene after neighbors reported hearing an argument just before 2 a.m. The home had been ransacked. No names have been released and no suspects are in custody.
Funds Tied to Trump’s Education Pick Targeted ‘Teachers’ Caucus’ Candidates
Betsy DeVos, who is President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for education secretary, has given millions in campaign contributions to politicians across the country. Some of that fiscal muscle trickled into Oklahoma during the last election cycle through a pro-school-choice “Super PAC” that, notably, opposed so-called “teachers’ caucus” candidates in many instances. (The caucus arose out of many educators’ frustration over what they view as low education funding levels and teacher pay.) The...
In Final Speech As Attorney General, Loretta Lynch Says: 'We Have To Work'
Just days from the end of her tenure, Loretta Lynch took the stage Sunday at a historic Baptist church in Birmingham, Ala., to deliver her final planned speech as U.S. attorney general. "We can't take progress for granted," Lynch told the congregation. "We have to work. There's no doubt that we still have a way to go — a long way to go." In her speech, delivered on the eve of Martin Luther King Day, Lynch focused on her auspicious setting, Birmingham's 16th Street Baptist Church. Last week,...
For Female Inmates In New York City, Prison Is A Crowded, Windowless Room
More than a hundred female federal inmates, sentenced to long-term prison, have instead been held for years in two windowless rooms in a detention center in Brooklyn. Conditions for the women have been found to violate international standards for the treatment of prisoners. The problem in Brooklyn actually started in Connecticut, in what was the only federal prison for women in the Northeast. But the prison population across the country increased nearly 10-fold over the last 40 years, and men...
Sparks On The Tracks: Kosovo, Serbia Spar Over Train Stopped At The Border
Bitterness between Balkan neighbors flashed to the surface this weekend after a train was turned back from the Kosovo border. The train, which had been painted with Serbian national colors and the phrase "Kosovo is Serbia," cut short its journey amid fears it was under threat of violence. Kosovo had deployed its special forces to prevent the train from crossing its border, The Associated Press reports . Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandr Vucic then ordered the train to stop in the Serbian town...