Top Stories
Tulsa Regional Chamber Announces 2017 Legislative Priorities
The Tulsa Regional Chamber announced Friday its annual list of priorities for lawmakers. The OneVoice agenda covers state and federal issues to support an educated and healthy workforce, a prosperous economy, and infrastructure critical to business. Nearly 70 partner organizations helped build and endorsed the chamber's 10th annual agenda. "When we join together to speak with one voice, the power and validity of our agenda increases," said Tulsa Regional Chamber Chairman Phil Albert....
Kirby "Disappointed" By Ouster Report
A Republican state lawmaker from Tulsa accused of sexually harassing two former legislative assistants says he's "very disheartened and disappointed" by the recommendation of a special House committee that he be kicked out of the chamber. Rep. Dan Kirby said in a statement Thursday he believes the recommendation by the Special Investigative Committee that he be expelled from the House are more severe than necessary. Kirby says he has not had time to review the report and that he does not plan...
U.S. Added 227,000 Jobs In January, Outpacing Expectations
Updated at 1:30 p.m. ET The U.S. added 227,000 jobs in January and the unemployment rate rose just slightly, ticking up a tenth of a percentage point to 4.8 percent, according to the monthly report released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The robust jobs number beat most predictions from economists, who had pegged the payroll increase at 175,000, according to NPR's Yuki Noguchi. "That was better than most of us had been forecasting or expecting," Hugh Johnson, chief economist at...
House Votes To Overturn Obama Rule Restricting Gun Sales To The Severely Mentally Ill
Updated Feb. 3 at 4:45 p.m. ET On Thursday the GOP-controlled House voted to overturn an Obama administration rule designed to keep firearms out of the hands of some people deemed mentally ill. The action was the latest move by congressional Republicans to undo several of President Obama's regulations on issues such as gun control and the environment through an arcane law called the Congressional Review Act. According to NPR's Susan Davis, the measure being blocked from implementation would...
Western Swing Monthly's Man of the Year: John Wooley
John Wooley : Host of Swing on This AND Western Swing Monthly's Man of the Year. Western Swing Monthly is the premiere publication for swing music and its fans. Be sure to listen to John on Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. Congratulations, John! We couldn't be more proud!
StudioTulsa
StateImpact Oklahoma
Community Calendar
Let This Spirit Moo-ve You: Make Way For Milk Vodka
Black Cow might be made with milk, but you won't find it in the dairy case. It's on the liquor shelves, because this milk, which comes from a herd of grass-fed cattle in Dorset, England, has been distilled into premium vodka. Sixth-generation dairy farmer and DIY distiller Jason Barber likes to experiment. He's made vodka from potatoes and apples, but the results were disastrous. His whey-based spirits were initially udder failures. But the moment he took his first sip of the spirit that...