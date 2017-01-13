Top Stories

KWGS News Photo

3 Dead in Tulsa Shooting

Three people are found dead overnight in a home near 29th Street North and Boston Avenue. Tulsa Police say two men and a woman were shot to death. Police were alerted to the crime scene after neighbors reported hearing an argument just before 2 a.m. The home had been ransacked. No names have been released and no suspects are in custody.

Read More

The KWGS Morning News for MLK Day 2016

PSO Facebook

Crews Work to Restore Power Across State

Funds Tied to Trump’s Education Pick Targeted ‘Teachers’ Caucus’ Candidates

Betsy DeVos, who is President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for education secretary, has given millions in campaign contributions to politicians across the country. Some of that fiscal muscle trickled into Oklahoma during the last election cycle through a pro-school-choice “Super PAC” that, notably, opposed so-called “teachers’ caucus” candidates in many instances. (The caucus arose out of many educators’ frustration over what they view as low education funding levels and teacher pay.) The...

Read More
KWGS News-File Photo

Arrest Made after Teenager's Burned Body Found Near Wagoner

KWGS News photo

Oklahoma Voters Could Decide How Labor Commissioner Gets Job

In Final Speech As Attorney General, Loretta Lynch Says: 'We Have To Work'

Just days from the end of her tenure, Loretta Lynch took the stage Sunday at a historic Baptist church in Birmingham, Ala., to deliver her final planned speech as U.S. attorney general. "We can't take progress for granted," Lynch told the congregation. "We have to work. There's no doubt that we still have a way to go — a long way to go." In her speech, delivered on the eve of Martin Luther King Day, Lynch focused on her auspicious setting, Birmingham's 16th Street Baptist Church. Last week,...

Read More

For Female Inmates In New York City, Prison Is A Crowded, Windowless Room

More than a hundred female federal inmates, sentenced to long-term prison, have instead been held for years in two windowless rooms in a detention center in Brooklyn. Conditions for the women have been found to violate international standards for the treatment of prisoners. The problem in Brooklyn actually started in Connecticut, in what was the only federal prison for women in the Northeast. But the prison population across the country increased nearly 10-fold over the last 40 years, and men...

Read More

StudioTulsa

Daniel Hege Conducts the TSO in an Evening of Beethoven, Ravel, and More

By Jan 13, 2017

On this installment of StudioTulsa, we speak once again with Daniel Hege, the Principal Guest Conductor for the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra. Hege is back in town to conduct the TSO's next concert, which happens tomorrow night (Saturday the 14th) at 7:30pm in the Tulsa PAC's Chapman Music Hall. This concert will feature Beethoven's Symphony No. 4  as well as works by Mendelssohn ("The Hebrides") and Ravel ("Le tombeau de Couperin" and "Tzigane").

The MLK Commemorative Parade and Related Events Happening in Tulsa This Weekend

By Jan 13, 2017

On this edition of ST, we learn about several special, free-to-the-public events scheduled for this coming weekend in connection with MLK Day. Events are planned for both Sunday the 15th and Monday the 16th in downtown Tulsa (with the 16th, of course, being the actual Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday). On the 15th, there will be a Walk of Peace and Solidarity as well as an Interfaith Commemorative Service. On the 16th, a Founders Breakfast will precede the 2017 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"Children of the Civil Rights" -- A Screening at the Greenwood Cultural Center

By Jan 12, 2017

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we listen back to a discussion that originally aired in February of last year. At that time, we spoke with Julia Clifford, the director of a documentary film called "Children of the Civil Rights." This film tells the little-known yet true story of a group of schoolchildren in Oklahoma City who -- for nearly six years -- staged Civil Rights-era sit-ins at various diners and lunch counters in OKC. These protests began in 1958, more than a year before the far more familiar Greensboro, North Carolina, sit-ins occurred.

"How Not to Network a Nation: The Uneasy History of the Soviet Internet"

By Jan 10, 2017

On this edition of ST, a discussion of Russian hacking attempts worldwide, of cyber-attacks on the DNC that were meant to affect the 2016 Presidential Election, and of related news stories. And we'll also discuss, in more detail, what might be seen as the hi-tech precursor to these stories -- that is, the Soviet Union's longtime efforts to create a kind of national internet...long before the internet itself actually existed.

Therapy and Strategies for Treating Children for Trauma: A Chat with Dr. Sara Coffey

By Jan 9, 2017

On this edition of StudioTulsa Medical Monday, a discussion of trauma-informed therapy. Our guest is Dr. Sara Coffey, who works in the OU-TU School of Community Medicine's Department of Psychiatry as an assistant professor in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. We speak her about her wide-ranging efforts to treat kids for various kinds of trauma -- how she helps kids regulate their emotions, articulate their feelings, feel better overall, deal with all sorts of issues, and understand that the trauma at hand isn't their fault.

More StudioTulsa

Sparks On The Tracks: Kosovo, Serbia Spar Over Train Stopped At The Border

Bitterness between Balkan neighbors flashed to the surface this weekend after a train was turned back from the Kosovo border. The train, which had been painted with Serbian national colors and the phrase "Kosovo is Serbia," cut short its journey amid fears it was under threat of violence. Kosovo had deployed its special forces to prevent the train from crossing its border, The Associated Press reports . Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandr Vucic then ordered the train to stop in the Serbian town...

Read More

Oklahoma AG and EPA Pick Pruitt Stalled Pollution Lawsuit After Contributions From Poultry Industry

By Joe Wertz 48 minutes ago

Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt speaking about energy self-sufficiency at the Conservative Political Action Conference in March 2016.

American Conservative Union / C-SPAN

San Diego Chargers' Fans Look To Erase Bolt Tattoos

By editor 1 hour ago

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

After 15 Inaugurations, Why Brotman's Voice Won't Be Heard This Year

By editor 1 hour ago

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Lollygagging Swan Ties Up Commuter Train Tracks For 2 Miles

By editor 1 hour ago

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

How The Systemic Segregation Of Schools Is Maintained By 'Individual Choices'

By editor 3 hours ago

Sixty-three years after the Supreme Court's ruling in Brown v. Board of Education, many schools across the country either remain segregated or have re-segregated.

Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones tells Fresh Air's Terry Gross that when it comes to school segregation, separate is never truly equal.

An Ice Shelf Is Cracking In Antarctica, But Not For The Reason You Think

By 4 hours ago

A group of scientists is gathering today in the U.K. to discuss a slab of ice that's cracking in Antarctica. The crack could soon split off a frozen chunk the size of Delaware.

One glacier scientist, Heidi Sevestre, spent six weeks last year living on that giant slab of ice off the Antarctic Peninsula.

For Female Inmates In New York City, Prison Is A Crowded, Windowless Room

By Alec Hamilton 4 hours ago

More than a hundred female federal inmates, sentenced to long-term prison, have instead been held for years in two windowless rooms in a detention center in Brooklyn.

Conditions for the women have been found to violate international standards for the treatment of prisoners.

When The Brain Scrambles Names, It's Because You Love Them

By 4 hours ago

When Samantha Deffler was young, her mother would often call her by her siblings' names — even the dog's name. "Rebecca, Jesse, Molly, Tucker, Samantha," she says.

Arrest Warrant Sought For Samsung Heir In S. Korean Presidential Bribery Scandal

By 8 hours ago

Prosecutors in South Korea have requested an arrest warrant for the de facto head of the nation's biggest conglomerate, Samsung, on charges of bribery and embezzlement in connection with a swirling scandal that led to the president's impeachment.

Bishop Eddie Long, Controversial Megachurch Pastor, Dies At 63

By 9 hours ago

Bishop Eddie Long, the controversial megachurch leader who fell from grace after he was accused of sexually coercing four young male congregants, has died. He was 63.

Long's death was confirmed in a statement by the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church and reported by multiple news outlets.

According to the statement, Long died on Sunday, "after a gallant private fight with an aggressive form of cancer."

Pages