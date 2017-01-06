Top Stories
Trial to Begin Over Deadly Oklahoma State Homecoming Crash
An Oklahoma woman who drove into a crowd of spectators at Oklahoma State University's 2015 homecoming parade, killing four people and injuring dozens of others, is set to stand trial on murder charges. Adacia Chambers is charged with 42 counts of assault and battery and four counts of second-degree murder, which carries a maximum life sentence. Prosecutors say she sped up before slamming into the parade-goers. The 26-year-old Chambers' attorneys say she has a mental illness and was having a...
Oklahoma Deputy Shoots, Kills Man who Pointed Gun at Officer
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at officers. The OSBI says 42-year-old Travis Edward Baker was dead at the scene of the shooting Saturday near Fairland. The agency says Baker was suspected of stealing several cars and breaking into homes earlier Saturday and when officers spotted him, he led them on a vehicle chase before stopping and running into a wooded area. The OSBI says officers followed Baker and a...
This Could Be The Busiest And Most Consequential Week Before Trump Takes Office
The week before Donald Trump takes the oath of office will set the stage for his entry into the Oval Office. Not only will at least nine of his Cabinet nominees begin their Senate confirmation hearings, but the president-elect himself will face reporters at a long-awaited press conference, where he may address how he plans to separate his business interests from his presidency. On top of that, President Obama steps into the spotlight one last time, on Tuesday evening in Chicago, for a...
Bears That Inspired 'Adorable' Korean Paralympic Mascot Live In Caged Captivity
When South Korea's mountain town of PyeongChang hosts the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games next year, a white tiger and a black bear, respectively, will serve as mascots. They've been introduced as cuddly icons of Korean history and folklore. "They are so cute and adorable, so I'm sure that you're gonna fall in love with them," Korea's figure skating champ and former Olympian Yuna Kim said, in announcing the PyeongChang 2018 mascots in a promotional video. The "adorable" Asiatic black bear...
HUD's Castro Worries That Housing Rule Could Be Rolled Back
Outgoing Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro's office overlooks a stretch of the Washington, D.C., waterfront where several high-rent apartment buildings are being built, in a city where affordable housing is in short supply and homelessness is a big problem. These are some of the same issues his successor will have to deal with as head of an agency that provides housing aid to 10 million low-income families. Castro has been in his post for two and a half years...