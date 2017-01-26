Top Stories

C-SPAN

Democrats Boycott Pruitt Vote in Senate Committee

Democrats temporally thwarted a Senate confirmation vote on President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency by boycotting a key committee meeting. The seats reserved for the 10 Democrats on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee were empty as Wednesday's meeting to discuss to nomination of Scott Pruitt was called to order. Committee rules require that at least two members of the minority party be present for a vote to be held. Chairman John Barrasso...

Read More
KWGS News

Tulsa Officer will go to Trial this Spring

State of Oklahoma-File Photo

Special Oklahoma House Committee Set to Release Final Report

Audio: KIDS COUNT Report Shows Improvement in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy releases the 2016 KIDS COUNT data book last week showing areas of progress and slippage for kids. This publication, found at oica.org provides statistical analysis of 16 key factors relating to children’s well-being in our state and the nation. The good news is Oklahoma moved up two spots to 37 th in the nation compared to our last review from the 2014 publication. Much of the progress made in Oklahoma’s ranking is based on other states slipping. Of...

Read More
Oklahoma Forestry Services

National Fire Advisory Issued for Drought-Stricken Oklahoma

Midwest Economic Survey Suggests More Improvement in January

Donations To Torched Texas Mosque Top $1 Million In Outpouring Of Support

Days after fire destroyed the Victoria Islamic Center in Victoria, Texas, donations to rebuild the mosque have passed $1 million. And that's only one part of the support the mosque has received: Four churches and a synagogue say Muslims are welcome to hold services in their buildings. "Our hearts are filled with gratitude for the tremendous support we've received," wrote campaign organizer Omar Rachid, who attends the mosque. "The outpouring of love, kind words, hugs, helping hands and the...

Read More

Despite Turmoil, Latinos In California Are Prospering

It's been a tense week for immigrants and people of color throughout the country, but there was some good news in California: a new study by the advocacy group National Council of La Raza points out that the state's Latinos, as a group, are doing much better in many areas. "Latinos in the Golden State: An Analysis of Economic and Demographic Trends" reveals an increase in the median household income for the state's Latinos, and a decrease in their poverty rate. Median incomes for California...

Read More

The President's Tweets

President Trump tweets a lot, but 140 characters rarely gives the full context. NPR's politics team is annotating the president's tweets. Read what they say.

Read Live Blog

The five-part series on Public Radio 89.5

Thursdays at noon and Fridays at 8:00 p.m.

LEARN MORE

StudioTulsa

"Storm in a Teacup: The Physics of Everyday Life"

By 20 hours ago

Our guest is Helen Czerski, who is a physicist at University College London's Department of Mechanical Engineering as well as science presenter for the BBC. She chats with us about her new book, "Storm in a Teacup: The Physics of Everyday Life." As was noted of this book in a starred review in Publishers Weekly: "In this delightful pop science title, Czerski, a physicist at University College London, shows that understanding how the universe works requires little more than paying attention to patterns and figuring out increasingly refined ways to explain them.

"BodyWise: Discovering Your Body's Intelligence for Lifelong Health and Healing"

By 20 hours ago

On this edition of StudioTulsa Medical Monday, our guest is Dr. Rachel Carlton Abrams, who has been a board member of the American Holistic Medical Association since 2013. Dr.

Gilcrease Museum Acquires a Set of Rare Film Stills from a 1930 John Wayne Film

By 20 hours ago

"The Big Trail" -- a classic Western from 1930, and the first film in which John Wayne had a starring role -- was chosen in 2006 by the Library of Congress to be a part of the National Film Registry. And it was shot in a wide-screen format (rare for that time) by the legendary Hollywood director, Raoul Walsh. Just recently, it was announced that someone has donated to Gilcrease Museum a set of rare stereoscopic photographs that were taken on the set of this motion picture, which was actually filmed all over the West, from New Mexico to Utah to California.

An Update on the Forthcoming Route 66 Experience Museum

By Jan 26, 2017

Our guest today is Ken Busby, the CEO and executive director of the non-profit Route 66 Alliance, which is based here in Tulsa, and which is, per its website, "dedicated to the preservation, promotion, and enhancement of historic Route 66 -- past, present, and future." Formerly the director of the Arts and Humanities Council of Tulsa, Busby was asked to lead the "Mother Road"-focused organization in 2014; today, he brings us up to speed on the Route 66 Experience Museum, a large-scale development for which funds are still being raised and plans

The Origin and Development of Mr. Sherlock Holmes: "Arthur and Sherlock" by Michael Sims

By Jan 25, 2017

"Come along now, Watson! The game is afoot!" On this edition of StudioTulsa, we're discussing none other than Sherlock Holmes with the writer and editor Michael Sims, who is the author of (among other books) "The Story of Charlotte's Web," which both The Washington Post and The Boston Globe chose as a Best Book of the Year.

More StudioTulsa

Indiana Looks To Extend Medicaid Experiment Started Under Obamacare

As Congress weighs repeal of the Affordable Care Act, the home state of Vice President Mike Pence Tuesday sought to keep its conservative-style Medicaid expansion under the federal health the health law. Indiana applied to the Trump administration to extend a regulatory waiver and funding until Jan. 31, 2021, for its package of incentives and penalties that are intended to encourage low-income Hoosiers on Medicaid to adopt healthful behaviors. Beneficiaries pay premiums, get health savings...

Read More

Congress Tracker: Trump's Refugee And Immigration Executive Order

By 2 minutes ago

Last week, President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending new-refugee admissions for 120 days and blocking travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries — Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia — for 90 days. Syrian refugees are banned indefinitely.

Which Genes Make You Taller? A Whole Bunch Of Them, It Turns Out

By 2 minutes ago

When scientists first read out the human genome 15 years ago, there were high hopes that we'd soon understand how traits like height are inherited. It hasn't been easy. A huge effort to find height-related genes so far only explains a fraction of this trait.

Now scientists say they've made some more headway. And the effort is not just useful for understanding how genes determine height, but how they're involved in driving many other human traits.

In France, 2 Top Presidential Candidates Accused Of Misconduct

By 1 hour ago

French authorities are investigating allegations that conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon hired his wife for what was essentially a sham position.

He is accused of putting his wife, Penelope, on his parliamentary office payroll and paying her about $900,000 of taxpayer money over a 15-year period, according to the satirical newspaper Le Canard Enchaine. Fillon also reportedly hired two of his children.

Hiring one's spouse is not illegal, reports NPR's Eleanor Beardsley, but "there's little evidence she actually worked."

Bunny Chow: South Africa's Sweet-Sounding Dish Has A Not-So-Sweet Past

By Alan Greenblatt 1 hour ago

It's an Indian dish you're unlikely to find in India.

Bunny chow is essentially a kind of bread bowl. You take a loaf of white bread, hollow out the middle and fill it with a curry, either vegetarian beans or some type of meat.

But not rabbit. The name "bunny" comes from the corruption of an Indian term referring to merchants. The dish has its origins in Durban, South Africa's third-largest city.

Senate Republicans Defy Democrats' Boycott To Advance Trump Nominees

By 2 hours ago

Updated 1:15 p.m. ET

A day after Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee boycotted votes to advance the nominations for President Trump's nominees to lead the departments of the Treasury and Health and Human Services, the panel's Republicans met in a surprise meeting Wednesday morning and voted to suspend committee rules to vote on those nominees without Democrats present.

Despite Turmoil, Latinos In California Are Prospering

By 2 hours ago

It's been a tense week for immigrants and people of color throughout the country, but there was some good news in California: a new study by the advocacy group National Council of La Raza points out that the state's Latinos, as a group, are doing much better in many areas.

Donations To Torched Texas Mosque Top $1 Million In Outpouring Of Support

By 2 hours ago

Days after fire destroyed the Victoria Islamic Center in Victoria, Texas, donations to rebuild the mosque have passed $1 million. And that's only one part of the support the mosque has received: Four churches and a synagogue say Muslims are welcome to hold services in their buildings.

Indiana Looks To Extend Medicaid Experiment Started Under Obamacare

By Phil Galewitz 3 hours ago

As Congress weighs repeal of the Affordable Care Act, the home state of Vice President Mike Pence Tuesday sought to keep its conservative-style Medicaid expansion under the federal health the health law.

HHS Nominee Tom Price Targeted Panel That Urged Fewer Cancer Screenings

By Marshall Allen 5 hours ago

If the last few years are any guide, one group that may find itself in the crosshairs of Rep. Tom Price, President Trump's pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, is an influential panel of medical experts.

The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force, a group of mostly physician and academics from top universities, reviews medical practices to see whether they are supported by research and evidence.

Sen. Ben Sasse On Trump's Supreme Court Pick

By editor 5 hours ago

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Pages