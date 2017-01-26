Top Stories
Democrats Boycott Pruitt Vote in Senate Committee
Democrats temporally thwarted a Senate confirmation vote on President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency by boycotting a key committee meeting. The seats reserved for the 10 Democrats on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee were empty as Wednesday's meeting to discuss to nomination of Scott Pruitt was called to order. Committee rules require that at least two members of the minority party be present for a vote to be held. Chairman John Barrasso...
Audio: KIDS COUNT Report Shows Improvement in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy releases the 2016 KIDS COUNT data book last week showing areas of progress and slippage for kids. This publication, found at oica.org provides statistical analysis of 16 key factors relating to children’s well-being in our state and the nation. The good news is Oklahoma moved up two spots to 37 th in the nation compared to our last review from the 2014 publication. Much of the progress made in Oklahoma’s ranking is based on other states slipping. Of...
Donations To Torched Texas Mosque Top $1 Million In Outpouring Of Support
Days after fire destroyed the Victoria Islamic Center in Victoria, Texas, donations to rebuild the mosque have passed $1 million. And that's only one part of the support the mosque has received: Four churches and a synagogue say Muslims are welcome to hold services in their buildings. "Our hearts are filled with gratitude for the tremendous support we've received," wrote campaign organizer Omar Rachid, who attends the mosque. "The outpouring of love, kind words, hugs, helping hands and the...
Despite Turmoil, Latinos In California Are Prospering
It's been a tense week for immigrants and people of color throughout the country, but there was some good news in California: a new study by the advocacy group National Council of La Raza points out that the state's Latinos, as a group, are doing much better in many areas. "Latinos in the Golden State: An Analysis of Economic and Demographic Trends" reveals an increase in the median household income for the state's Latinos, and a decrease in their poverty rate. Median incomes for California...
Indiana Looks To Extend Medicaid Experiment Started Under Obamacare
As Congress weighs repeal of the Affordable Care Act, the home state of Vice President Mike Pence Tuesday sought to keep its conservative-style Medicaid expansion under the federal health the health law. Indiana applied to the Trump administration to extend a regulatory waiver and funding until Jan. 31, 2021, for its package of incentives and penalties that are intended to encourage low-income Hoosiers on Medicaid to adopt healthful behaviors. Beneficiaries pay premiums, get health savings...