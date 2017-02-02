Top Stories
New Session... Old Issues at the State Legislature
Oklahoma lawmakers will be confronted by familiar issues when they convene the 2017 Oklahoma Legislature. Leaders of the Republican-controlled House and Senate say they'll focus on their priorities when the four-month legislative session begins on Monday. High on that list is coping with an $870 million state budget shortfall for the fiscal year that begins July 1. Republican Gov. Mary Fallin will call for "a major overhaul of our tax system" in her state-of-the-state speech to tap new...
Silver Alert For Missing Okmulgee County Man
The Okmulgee County Sheriff's office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing person who has a history of mental health issues and is believed to be suffering from early stage dementia. Deputies are trying to locate Larry, J. Andrews. 51 years of age, a white male, 5ft 10in, 150lbs, with blondish gray hair . Andrews has been missing from his Henryetta area residence since January 31, 2017. Andrews is believed to be driving a black 2013 Ford F-150 with Oklahoma license plate #792-LQU...
Super Bowl LI, By The Numbers ... And One Notable Numeral
In case you haven't heard, a few dozen guys are planning to play a football game in Houston on Sunday. It's kind of a big deal. Such a big deal, in fact, that by the time the Atlanta Falcons line up opposite the New England Patriots for Super Bowl LI, you may already have Tom Brady's name seared into your psyche — not to mention a fair share of big-budget commercials . Between the story lines, the betting lines and even the lines of scrimmage, it's easy to see why the big game might leave...
Long Before There Was 'Fake News,' There Were 'Fake Photos'
On display at the " Photography and Discovery " exhibit at the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, Mass., is a photo of two men dressed in traditional Arab garb in a carpeted room (above). They're smoking a pipe. It's a beautiful photo, but it's not from the Middle East. It was shot in a studio in London by photographer Roger Fenton. The men in the photo are white Europeans, dressed up and posing as Arabs. The whole thing is staged — as are several of the exhibit's images. The photos were...
On the Next All This Jazz, Lots of Great Music for Black History Month
Here's Dr. Martin Luther King, in 1964: "Jazz speaks for life. The blues tell the story of life's difficulties, and if you think for a moment, you will realize that they take the hardest realities of life and put them into music, only to come out with some new hope or sense of triumph. This is triumphant music." Amen to that -- and on the next All This Jazz, we'll celebrate such triumph. In a show that starts at 9pm on Saturday the 4th, right here on KWGS, our thematic hour (running from 11pm...