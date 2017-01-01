Top Stories
Jury Finds Poore Guilty
A Tulsa jury returns a guilty verdict against 43-year-old Cedric Poore. He was charged with 1st Degree murder in the deaths of four women at the Fairmont Terrace Apartments near 61st and South Peoria. The verdict came early Saturday morning after a day of deliberations and closing arguments. The women were bound and shot execution-style in January of 2013. The jury recommended a 'life with no parole' sentence. Judge Kurt Glassco will sentence Poore next Friday morning. Poore's brother, James,...
Probe Complete, No New Charges Against Glanz
A former Oklahoma sheriff who was friends with a reserve deputy who fatally shot an unarmed black man won't face new criminal charges after an investigation into misconduct allegations. Special prosecutor Rob Barris on Friday declined to charge former Tulsa County Sheriff Stanley Glanz, who already has been sentenced to a suspended one-year jail term for misdemeanor charges brought by a grand jury. Glanz came under scrutiny after volunteer deputy Robert Bates killed Eric Harris in April 2015....
Deal Or Disrupt? Congressional Democrats Weigh 2017 Choices
Democrats may have lost the House and the Senate over the past eight years, but they always had one thing: President Barack Obama — and his veto pen — in the White House. That won't be the case next year, when Republicans find themselves with all the power in Washington for the first time since 2006. The capitol's new power dynamic — and the aggressive agenda Republican leaders are laying out for 2017-- is forcing Democrats to make some tough strategic choices about how they'll work as a...
It's All This Jazz on New Year’s Eve!
Join us right here on KWGS / Public Radio 89.5 Saturday night, the 31st, as we ring in 2017 on All This Jazz! (Or “live stream” the show at PublicRadioTulsa.org .) It'll be three solid hours of modern/recent/classic jazz music -- from 9pm till midnight -- with a party-friendly, ring-them-bells, happy-new-year vibe...including the likes of Dexter Gordon, Peter Bernstein, Art Blakey, Rosemary Clooney, The Mingus Big Band, Benny Goodman (shown here), and many more. And in the theme-driven,...