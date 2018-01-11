A new year? LET’S GET GOING!

My friends will tell you: I’m not a cockeyed optimist. I’m the gal in the back of the room rolling her eyes and looking for the hors d’oeuvres table.

But get me talking about Public Radio Tulsa, and I’m all unicorns and glitter. And thanks to you, I believe 2018 will be our best year yet.

Just look at all LAST year brought us:

Most importantly, Public Radio Tulsa brought you – and will CONTINUE to bring you – fact-based news reported by exceptional journalists, and unforgettable music, every single day.

We’ve highlighted one outstanding example of brilliant, thoughtful reporting in this newsletter, with the NPR series, Abused and Betrayed. This year-long investigative project uncovered a sexual assault epidemic among people with intellectual disabilities. These stories represent the very best of journalism, shining a light into dark corners and speaking for those who have no voices. I hope you’ll take a listen.

Those irritating “drop-outs” in our signal last Saturday? They were caused by our 17-year-old Studio-to-Transmitter Links (STLs) failing. We’ve switched to our back-up STLs (mere pups at 13 years old). But here’s the GOOD news: thanks to hundreds of you who made generous end-of 2017 donations, we’ll be able to start replacing some of our aging equipment this year! And first up: new STLs! Watch this newsletter as we keep you updated about the equipment upgrades YOU have made possible.

And finally: I hope we have a chance to see each other in 2018. And I mean actually SEE each other. We’re planning another series of Give & Takes this year, which are wonderful opportunities to listen to thought-leaders and add your two-cents, all in a relaxed and civil atmosphere (with your fellow public radio fans!). We’re also looking at other ways to get out and about with listeners, including another Member Thank-You Party for those of you who are our vital contributors.

From your entire Public Radio Tulsa family, thank you for all your support and care. And here’s to our best year yet!

Judith Nole

Public Radio Tulsa Development Director

P.s. Have a comment about something you hear on Public Radio Tulsa? Got a question about your pledge? Let us hear from you! Send me an email at judith-nole@utulsa.edu!