12 Hispanic workers were terminated Friday for failing to show-up to work on Thursday, at a popular Catoosa restaurant. The workers took part in the nationwide 'Day Without Immigrants'.

The workers were employed at the 'I Don't Care Bar and Grill' on Highway 412 near the navigation channel. The business has a strict policy regarding employees failing to show up, without notice, for a shift.

The restaurant posted on Facebook that it had openings for staff.