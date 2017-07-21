Woman Dead, Son Critically Wounded in Oklahoma Shooting

Authorities say a woman has died and her 14-year-old son was critically wounded in a suspected home invasion and shooting in western Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says 36-year-old Tammi Thomas died at an Oklahoma City hospital where she was taken following the shooting early Thursday at a home in Cordell, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) west of Oklahoma City.

The son's name has not been released.

The OSBI says Washita County sheriff's deputies were called to the home about 1 a.m. and found Thomas and her son suffering from gunshot wounds.

The OSBI says the sheriff's office has asked for its assistance in investigating the shooting and no arrests have been announced.