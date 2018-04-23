Wind Taxes Poised to Come Before Oklahoma Legislature

While how they’ll do it is still up in the air, Oklahoma lawmakers will take up bills affecting the wind industry before the session is over.

Negotiations continue on a possible gross production tax on wind energy. The stalemate is between House Democrats, who want assurances that will be the last tax change for the industry, and Senate Majority Leader Greg Treat, who does not want that put into law.

"The minority party in the House would like to see section 9 in there. I understand that position. The Senate, through the leader, has said he doesn’t want section 9 in the bill. I understand his position, too," said House Majority Leader Jon Echols. "We are in the middle saying, ‘We’re a yes.’ We would be willing to do that."

A wind gross production tax appears to be the preferred way to go right now.

"If either side budges, we can find a way to run the GPT and that’s the direction we’ll go, but, if not, we’re going to move forward with Senate Bill 888," Echols said.

Senate Bill 888 makes wind tax credits non-refundable. Echols says doing that would bring in about $75 million, which could go to the general fund or be earmarked for education.