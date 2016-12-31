Wildfires Cause Damage Across the State

The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings — which indicate weather conditions where wildfires will spread quickly — for much of Oklahoma, southeastern Kansas, southwestern Missouri and northern Texas on Friday.

Oklahoma City fire officials say seven wildfires broke out across Oklahoma City on Friday, including one that scorched about ten acres and threatened several homes. No injuries were reported. Other fires were reported near Skiatook, Hectorville, Copan Lake and in Creek County. The Cimarron Turnpike was closed, at one point, because of a fire in Pawnee County.

On Thursday, a fire burned more than 200 acres near the central Oklahoma town of Tecumseh southeast of Oklahoma City.