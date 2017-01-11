Wildfire Worries Ahead of Heavy Rain and Maybe Ice

The National Weather Service says strong winds, unseasonably warm temperatures and low humidity have combined to create a high risk of wildfires in Oklahoma.

Forecasters have issued a red flag fire warning for western Oklahoma until 6 p.m. Wednesday. Forecasters say temperatures in the mid-70s, wind gusts of up to 30 mph and 15 percent humidity will pose a critical fire danger.

Officials say that any wildfires that develop will likely spread rapidly due to strong winds and that outdoor burning is not recommended.

Meanwhile, a winter storm watch is in effect from Friday morning until late Saturday in northern and central Oklahoma. Forecasters say ice accumulations by late Friday and Saturday may cause power outages and that bridges and overpasses in the region may become slick and hazardous.