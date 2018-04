Fire fighters battled major wildfires Thursday in western Oklahoma. Today could be "historic" for wildfires across Oklahoma acording to fire service experts.

A Red Flag Fire Warning has been issued for all the counties to the west of Tulsa. From Tulsa to the east there is a chance of severe weather today.

A major fire near Woodward led to some evacuation orders for that area in northwest Oklahoma. That fire was estimated at 115,000 acres and growing.