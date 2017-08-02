WIC Program Terminated in Western Oklahoma

A western Oklahoma county has lost its federally funded nutrition program for young children and pregnant women.

The Oklahoman reports that administrators of the Cordell Memorial Hospital in Washita County announced Monday it could no longer provide the Women, Infant and Children program.

The program is usually administered by county health departments. But in Washita County, Cordell Memorial has provided registered nurses and office workers to the Washita County Health Services to fill the need.

Hospital CEO Landon Hise says providing staff "creates a burden on us at the hospital for nursing."

A spokesman for the Oklahoma Department of Health says it's rare for the nutrition program to be terminated in a county.

The nearest site for WIC in Cordell will be 15 miles away in Clinton.