Weekend Starts Off Wet

Rain showers and isolated thunder will increase in coverage later this morning and early afternoon as the storm system nears the region. Heaviest rainfall will occur this afternoon and evening as the system moves through. Many locations will see at least a half inch to 1 inch of rainfall...with widespread 1 to 2 inches possible. Greater instability across southeast Oklahoma will allow for increased coverage of thunderstorms this afternoon with a few stronger storms possible, however, overall severe threat remains low. The upper-level storm system will move east of the region late Sunday with scattered rain showers gradually ending from west to east Sunday afternoon and evening. Another system dropping out of the north will bring a round of showers and thunderstorms to portions of the Plains by midweek. A third system will arrive late in the week bringing another chance for precipitation.