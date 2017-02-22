On this edition of ST, our guest is psychologist and author Kenneth E. Miller, who has been working with war-affected communities since 1991 as a researcher, clinician, organizational consultant, and filmmaker. He joins us to discuss his book, "War Torn: Stories of Courage, Love, and Resilience." With 200 million people affected by armed conflict or genocide worldwide, refugees are appearing in record numbers; indeed, not since World War II have so many war-affected migrants been relocating around the globe. Miller's book takes us beyond the headlines and directly into the lives of civilians caught up in the destructive power of warfare and its aftermath -- in Afghanistan, Iraq, Bosnia, Guatemala, and Sri Lanka. As James Garbarino (the author of "Lost Boys") notes in his Foreword to this book: "In evocative and powerful prose, Miller captures the remarkable human capacity for resilience in the face of great adversity. He also writes with compassion about the lasting damage that war has on the human heart and mind, when the limits of resilience have been surpassed."