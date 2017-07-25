US Route 66 Repairs Begin in Central Oklahoma

A highway improvement project that recently began in central Oklahoma is aiming to make a portion of the journey on the historic U.S. Route 66 a little smoother.

State transportation officials say a $4 million dollar project that involves resurfacing and shoulder improvements is already in progress.

Road crews are expected to begin repairs to the portion of the highway in and just west of Arcadia by 2018 and move east of the city by 2019.

U.S. 66 was established in 1926 and was one of the original highways that were part of the U.S. Highway System. It was removed from the system in 1985 after use of the highway declined with the completion of the new Interstate Highway System.