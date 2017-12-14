Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

An Upcoming Lecture Here at TU: "How to Make Oklahoma's Women's Incarceration Crisis Disappear"

By 7 hours ago
  • Aired on Thursday, December 14th.
    Aired on Thursday, December 14th.

Our guest on this edition of StudioTulsa is Stephen Galoob, an Associate Professor of Law here at TU. Prof. Galoob will give a free-to-the-public lecture at noon tomorrow (Friday the 15th) at the TU College of Law; his talk is entitled "How to Make Oklahoma's Women's Incarceration Crisis Disappear (With Nothing Up Our Sleeves)." It's based on certain findings that he and some of his law students have been looking into lately -- i.e., a handful of existing if little-known provisions within Oklahoma law having to do with human trafficking. These provisions, as we learn today, might well afford ways by which the current women's incarceration crisis in our state could be reversed -- or even eradicated. Also on today's ST, our commentator Connie Cronley is thinking about annoying holiday music.

Tags: 
TU Law
Women's Issues
Women's and Gender Studies
Incarceration Issues
Oklahoma Prisons
Social Justice
Women in Recovery
Legal Studies
Law
Tulsa University Law School
Connie Cronley
Oklahoma legislature
Human Trafficking
Crime and Criminology
Sociology

Related Content

Soon to Deliver the Seymour Distinguished Lecture in Law at TU: Issa Kohler-Hausmann

By Nov 17, 2017

Our guest on ST is Issa Kohler-Hausmann, who will tomorrow night (Thursday the 16th) deliver the 2017 Judge Stephanie K. Seymour Distinguished Lecture in Law here at TU.

Prof. Sahar Aziz to Give the 17th Annual Buck Colbert Franklin Lecture at TU Law School

By Sep 14, 2016

How have civil rights changed in this country -- and indeed, around the world -- since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001? How has our understanding of civil rights -- our common impression of it -- changed in this regard, as well as our politics? We explore such questions with our guest on ST today, Sahar F. Aziz, who is a professor at the Texas A&M University School of Law and a nonresident fellow at the Brookings Doha Center. She'll deliver the 17th Annual Buck Colbert Franklin Memorial Civil Rights Lecture at the TU Law School on Thursday the 15th at 6pm.

A Chat with TU Law Professor Robert Spoo, a Newly Named 2016 Guggenheim Fellow

By Apr 13, 2016

On this edition of ST, we present a fascinating discussion with Dr. Robert Spoo, the Chapman Distinguished Chair at The University of Tulsa College of Law, who has recently been awarded a Guggenheim Fellowship for 2016 by the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation.

"Poetic Justice" -- A New Anthology of Poems by Women Incarcerated at David L. Moss in Tulsa

By Sep 11, 2015

On this installment of StudioTulsa, we learn about Poetic Justice, an ongoing writing project for incarcerated women at the David L. Moss Criminal Justice Center in Tulsa. This writing-workshop program began about 18 months ago and has been very popular from the outset. Our guest is Ellen Stackable, a high school English and World Studies teacher at the Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences, who directs the program and serves as one of its educators.

Dealing With 'Root Causes' To Tackle Incarceration Rates

By editor Mar 2, 2013

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

A Haunting '60s Film About Mental Illness And Incarceration Becomes A Ballet

By editor Apr 28, 2017

In 1966 Bridgewater State Hospital for the Criminally Insane gave filmmaker Frederick Wiseman unprecedented access. Wiseman documented staff at the Massachusetts hospital herding patients, often heavily drugged and naked, through bare rooms and corridors.

The resulting documentary, Titicut Follies, shook up the medium and launched Wiseman's innovative, Oscar-winning career. A ballet adaptation of the film premieres in New York Friday night.

UPDATE: Women in Prison

By Associated Press

Oklahoma City, OK – Prison diversionary plan for moms passed

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) The Oklahoma House has passed a program for mothers who are nonviolent offenders that will give them community-based services instead of a prison sentence.

Legislation creating a pilot program passed 92-0 in the House Tuesday. It now goes to the Senate for consideration.