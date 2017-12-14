An Upcoming Lecture Here at TU: "How to Make Oklahoma's Women's Incarceration Crisis Disappear"

Our guest on this edition of StudioTulsa is Stephen Galoob, an Associate Professor of Law here at TU. Prof. Galoob will give a free-to-the-public lecture at noon tomorrow (Friday the 15th) at the TU College of Law; his talk is entitled "How to Make Oklahoma's Women's Incarceration Crisis Disappear (With Nothing Up Our Sleeves)." It's based on certain findings that he and some of his law students have been looking into lately -- i.e., a handful of existing if little-known provisions within Oklahoma law having to do with human trafficking. These provisions, as we learn today, might well afford ways by which the current women's incarceration crisis in our state could be reversed -- or even eradicated. Also on today's ST, our commentator Connie Cronley is thinking about annoying holiday music.