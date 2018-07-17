Two Shot in South Tulsa

Police don’t know who did the shooting and witnesses are not giving up names. Two people were shot last night at the Prescott Woods Apartments near 61st and South Peoria.
Tulsa Police released the following statement about the shootings:
Multiple callers advised an unknown black male was knocking on their door requesting assistance after being shot. Officers located two shooting victims at the location. Both victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds and both stated they didn’t see or know who shot them. One victim is in critical condition the other victim is stable.
Several witnesses were identified and questioned; most of them were dishonest and less than helpful with sharing information. Witnesses advised the shooter was a black male, wearing all black who was last seen running east bound on foot.