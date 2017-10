Two people are hurt in a shootout near 181st and South Peoria, southwest of Bixby, near the community of Liberty Mounds. The Tulsa Sheriff's Office says the two victims, both males, did not appear to have life threatening injuries.

The shooting sparked after an 18-year-old girl moved in with a male friend. That friend and the relative of the girl got into an argument and guns were pulled. The men exchanged gunfire. Both are now in the hospital.