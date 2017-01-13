Tulsa's Route 66 Commission Grows by Two Members

The group working to promote tourism and business along Tulsa’s stretch of the Mother Road welcomes two new members.

Tulsa’s Route 66 Commission is now made up of 17 members. It started under Mayor Dewey Bartlett with 15 members.

VisitTulsa now has a formal seat.

"This is a group that's out there right now recruiting people to town, and so we have an opportunity to make sure that the work we're doing here to highlight, improve and enhance Route 66 will be a part of those marketing efforts," said commission Vice Chair Ed Sharrer.

VisitTulsa already aims to lure a big Route 66 festival here in 2020. Tulsa Foundation for Architecture is the other newcomer.

"Certainly, from a preservation perspective and knowledge of various grants — and just technical expertise, as part of the commission's role is to make sure that our existing historic assets are preserved and highlighted — having that perspective will be key," Sharrer said.

The commission is charged with boosting tourism and economic development along Tulsa’s stretch of Route 66.