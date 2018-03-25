Tulsans 'March for our Lives'

They came from a place of heartbreak to claim their spot in history: Hundreds of thousands of teenagers and supporters, rallying across the United States for tougher laws to fight gun violence.

The "March for Our Lives" events on Saturday drew massive crowds in cities across the country, marking the largest youth-led protests since the Vietnam War era.

In Tulsa, there was a march from the Guthrie Green to the Tulsa City Hall. It is estimated 2,500 people or more took place in the protest. They carried signs and chanted slogans as they marched against the school shootings in the U.S. Another large rally was held in Oklahoma City.

In Washington, D.C., New York City, Denver, Los Angeles and other cities, demonstrators heard from student survivors of last month's school shooting in Parkland, Florida.