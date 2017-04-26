Tulsa Violent Crime Targeted in 4 Day Sweep

92 people are arrested following a four day law enforcement sweep in Tulsa. Those arrested were wanted for violent crimes and or drug activity in Tulsa.

In addition to the arrests, pounds of methamphetamine and marijuana were seized and 29 guns were confiscated. Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan says the FBI, ATF and the Tulsa County District Attorney's office were also involved.

Chief Jordan says the operation was paid for with a grant from the state attorney general’s office. He says the operation cost $74,000. He says there will be more such raids in Tulsa.