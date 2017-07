A Tulsa man is shot and killed by police in Neosho, Missouri. Neosho is about 20-miles south of Joplin.

Police there say the man had been pulled over for a traffic violation  early this morning and appeared to be intoxicated. He got out of his car and pulled a pistol from the back of his waistband and point it at the officer. That is when the police officer pulled his weapon a fired. The man was dead at the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has taken over the case.