Tulsa Homicide Rate Down Significantly from Last Year's Record

Halfway through the year, Tulsa homicides are less than half what they were at the same time during 2017’s record year. Officer Jeanne MacKenzie says rates are also much better than in 2016, the previous record year. She says there have been 19 murders in Tulsa so far this year, compared to 46 during the same time frame last year, and 31 in 2016.

MacKenzie says the homicide solve rate is also very high this year, better than 95%. She says large, targeted enforcement efforts against gangs and guns have helped keep the homicide numbers down.