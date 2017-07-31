Tulsa County Leaders say Next Week is 'Do or Die' When it Comes to a Jail Contract

By 33 minutes ago

Credit KWGS News Photo

One more week! County leaders say they’ll give the city of Tulsa that much time before finally unilaterally imposing municipal inmate rates regardless of a new jail contract agreement. It’s a dispute that’s been going on for years, and all three County Commissioners say they’ve had enough. John Smaligo’s been pushing for a flat rate that is unacceptable to the city. Despite that, Commission Chair Ron Peters says he believes he will have a compromise agreement with Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum by next week.

All three County Commissioners expect to take some kind of action on inmate rates next week.