Tulsa County Leaders say Next Week is 'Do or Die' When it Comes to a Jail Contract

One more week! County leaders say they’ll give the city of Tulsa that much time before finally unilaterally imposing municipal inmate rates regardless of a new jail contract agreement. It’s a dispute that’s been going on for years, and all three County Commissioners say they’ve had enough. John Smaligo’s been pushing for a flat rate that is unacceptable to the city. Despite that, Commission Chair Ron Peters says he believes he will have a compromise agreement with Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum by next week.

All three County Commissioners expect to take some kind of action on inmate rates next week.