Tulsa County Law Officers Want New DNA I.D. Technology

Tulsa County law enforcement officials want state lawmakers to pass a measure allowing use of a new technology called Rapid DNA. Director of Government Affairs, Terry Simonson, says it would mean taking a DNA swab of a suspect at booking and results could be returned within 90 minutes.

Simonson says it’s similar to taking fingerprints at booking, but a newer technology. Some states are already doing the booking swabs with state labs, but approval from Oklahoma’s legislature would allow use of the FBI’s DNA data base. Some have privacy concerns, but the Supreme Court has ruled the procedure legal.