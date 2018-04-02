Tulsa County Commissioner John Smaligo Officially Leaves His Post

Tulsa County Commissioner John Smaligo wrapped up nearly two decades in public service when he adjourned Monday's board meeting.

Smaligo is stepping down to become president and CEO of Associated Builders and Contractors of Oklahoma.

Smaligo said now was the time to resign, since ABC’s past leader held the job for 25 years and just happened to retire early in an election year.

"We don’t have to have a special election — those are often costly — and it’s the normal cycle where if people want to run for office, I certainly encourage them to do that," Smaligo said.

Smaligo was first elected Tulsa County District 1 Commissioner in 2006. He said while a Macy’s distribution center and soon-to-be-built maintenance facility are visible results of his nearly 12 years as District 1 commissioner, he’s tried to be a stickler for government processes to promote effectiveness, mandated or not.

"And, hopefully, that legacy, that quiet legacy, will be the one that serves the public the most, that I hope to leave behind. And, you know, time will tell," Smaligo said.

Smaligo has recently been at odds with fellow commissioners Karen Keith and Ron Peters on issues like city jail fees, park consolidation and a long-term lease for Iron Gate soup kitchen but said he has nothing but respect for his colleagues.

"If I believe that we’re going in the wrong direction, I’m going to say that, but I also recognize that the majority rules at the end of the day and so I’m bound by those decisions and do what I can to make the best out of those circumstances," Smaligo said.

Smaligo’s deputy, commercial realtor Mike Craddock, will serve out his term, which ends Dec. 31.