Tulsa City Council Takes up Resolution Supporting Education

The City of Tulsa moves to formalize its support of education.

The city council has taken up a resolution declaring support for public education and public education institutions a public purpose. The City of Tulsa Charter grants spending authority for any public purpose.

Nick Doctor with Mayor G.T. Bynum’s office said it’s not a raid on city funds.

"This is simply allowing the City of Tulsa to say that education is something we care about and we think it's important for our city to be successful," Doctor said.

City Councilor Blake Ewing agreed that it isn’t about money.

"We're not talking about this being step one toward some sort of diversion of municipal dollars from the City of Tulsa's trust over to the Tulsa Public Schools," Ewing said.

The resolution says city support of public education may include collaboration with schools and other agencies; promoting learning; and supporting teacher recruitment, retention and training.

Doctor said the resolution is not necessary to give schools their allotments of Vision sales tax funding.

"Because that was done by public vote, that was separate and declared so by the voters, the people of the City of Tulsa," Doctor said.

The Vision package included $16.25 million for Langston University and $10 million for teacher recruitment and retention programs with Jenks, Tulsa and Union public schools.

Though the resolution came to the council in a committee meeting this week, it was not on the full council meeting agenda.