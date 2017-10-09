Tulsa Businessman Enters Governor's Race

A Tulsa businessman is the latest candidate to enter the race for Governor.

Kevin Stitt held a news conferences this morning in Jenks to formally announce his candidacy. The 44-year-old, father of six, is the chief operating officer of Gateway Mortgage Group. He founded the firm in 2000 and it has grown to more than 1,000 employees.

Stitt says he hopes to apply the same principles he used to grow his business as chief executive of the state.

Stitt is the sixth Republican to enter the race. Three Libertarians and four Democrats also plan to run.