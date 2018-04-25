Tulsa Being Considered for Amazon Hub

Mum is the word about a possible distribution hub in Tulsa for Amazon. While Tulsa was not selected to be Amazon’s HQ2 site, several sources say, yes something is up, between Tulsa and the company. The sources have declined to go on the record.

The center would be similar to what Macy’s built at the Cherokee Industrial Park to fulfill on line orders.

A location near the Tulsa International Airport at 46th Street North is among those apparently under consideration.

Amazon had such a center, north of Tulsa, in Coffeyville, but that facility closed several years ago.