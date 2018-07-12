Tulsa Attorney Nominated for Federal Bench Visits Senate Judiciary Committee

A Tulsa attorney up for a federal judgeship appeared on Capitol Hill this week.

John O’Connor visited the Senate Judiciary Committee for a hearing on his nomination to be a judge for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern, Northern and Western Districts of Oklahoma.

O’Connor said the judicial system depends on the honesty of the bench.

"When you can rely on the fact that there is someone you can go to for a remedy and that that person will be honest in the first instance and diligent and impartial, that is a backbone of justice," O'Connor said.

O’Connor told lawmakers his first jury trial was as a third-year law student under the Oklahoma Bar Association’s old limited license to practice.

"Basically, that launched a career in which I loved what our court system can accomplish," O'Connor said.

O’Connor was part of President Trump’s 12th round of judicial nominees, announced in April.