TIA Close to Implementing Monthly Fee for Commercial Vehicles

Hotel shuttles, limos and similar vehicles may soon be charged a monthly fee to make trips to Tulsa International Airport.

Tulsa City Council should vote next week on a ground transportation policy from the airport improvement trust that requires commercial vehicles get a permit. Airport CEO Mark VanLoh said around 40,000 vehicles came through last week, causing traffic congestion.

"The Department of Homeland Security suggested to us we should probably get a handle on that and find out exactly who’s coming on the curb commercially, who’s doing business there," VanLoh said.

The airport proposes issuing commercial permits to hotel and parking shuttles, limos, and probably personal vehicles rented through a service called Turo. The monthly permit fee would be based on the number of trips or, for hotels and motels, the number of rooms. Fees will go toward airport improvements.

"We are responsible for maintaining all of those airport roadways, and they’re starting to show a little bit of wear and tear," VanLoh said.

VanLoh said Tulsa International is one of just a few airports in the U.S. without a commercial permit requirement. Cabs already pay a monthly fee. So do rideshare companies Uber and Lyft, which have a geofence in place.

"We basically established a ring around the terminal, and any time an Uber or a Lyft vehicle enters that ring, it electronically dings them. And then at the end of the month, Uber and Lyft send us a check," VanLoh said.

If the ground transportation policy is approved, operating without a permit could incur a $150 fine. Tickets will be issued to drivers, but VanLoh believes their employers will pay for them and said there will be a lengthy grace period.