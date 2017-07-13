Suspected Bixby Bomber Said To Have "Hate" of Military

Prosecutors say a 28-year-old man facing federal charges in a pipe bomb explosion outside an Air Force recruiting center in Oklahoma left that branch of the military when he couldn't complete the training required to become a certified electrician.

Authorities offered a first glimpse Wednesday of what they believe might have driven Benjamin Don Roden to plant the bomb late Monday at the recruiting center in suburban Tulsa.

Roden made his first appearance in federal court Wednesday, acknowledging before U.S. Magistrate Judge Frank H. McCarthy that he understood the charges against him, which include using an explosive to commit a felony. Roden will remain in custody at least until Friday, when McCarthy set a bond hearing.

Acting U.S. Attorney Loretta Radford says Roden "turned to hate" after finding out he couldn't become an electrician.