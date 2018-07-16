Survey to Measure Quality of Life in Tulsa Hits Mailboxes this Week

This week, Tulsans get their chance to tell the city how it’s going.

The Gallup-Tulsa CitiVoice Index is a survey of 50 indicators of overall city vitality. Check your mailbox — the survey is being mailed to 22,500 households in all parts of town.

"Today, with cellular phones not really matching up in terms of area code and that sort of thing, we want to be sure that we're getting Tulsa residents," said City of Tulsa Chief of Performance Strategy and Innovation James Wagner.

Wagner said this isn’t your usual municipal government poll.

"What's happened in the past is cities have asked questions like, 'Are you satisfied with the condition of the streets?' or 'Are you satisfied with the police or fire response?' What we really want to understand is what does thriving mean for our residents, not what does it mean from our perspective," Wagner said.

City officials want at least 4,500 responses, but the more the better. Results of the CitiVoice Index will guide policy decisions.