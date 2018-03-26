Surge In Antibiotics Is A Boon For Superbugs

The development of antibiotics in the middle of the 20th century was one of the greatest achievements of modern medicine. Penicillin and its pharmaceutical cousins saved millions of lives. But like a magic potion given to the world by a stern fairy, antibiotics come with a catch — If you abuse them, you lose them.

For decades, scientists have been warning that antibiotic resistance is on the rise globally because of misuse of the drugs.

But a new report makes it clear that the world is not listening.

Between the year 2000 and 2015 human consumption of antibiotics globally rose 65 percent — to an astounding 42 billion doses a year. "We wanted to examine global use of antibiotics because once resistance emerges in one place it can spread anywhere," says Eili Klein, a fellow at the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy in Washington and the lead author of the new report, which was published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Along with his colleagues Klein found that there was a dramatic rise in antibiotic use over the last 15 years in low- and middle-income countries.

"A place like India, which has one of the highest populations in the world, saw enormous gains in antibiotic use both overall and on a per capita gain basis," says Klein.

Antibiotic use more than doubled in India between the year 2000 and 2015. It was up 79 percent in China and 65 percent in Pakistan. Some of that increase was due to population growth but it wasn't just that. Overall sales were up.

So the report makes it clear that the average person in India, China or Pakistan is taking far more antibiotics now than they were a decade and half ago.

Western countries didn't see the sharp rise in antibiotics but they also failed to cut overall consumption.

"In high-income countries reducing inappropriate use has not really ... in most countries ... driven down per capita use rates in the last 15 years," Klein says.

Lance Price, director of the Antibiotic Resistance Action Center at George Washington University, is concerned about this increase in antibiotic use.

"The biggest driver for the evolution of superbugs is the use of antibiotics," Price says. Every time a bacteria is exposed to an antibiotic but isn't killed by it, it has the potential to develop resistance. The evolutionary math is fairly simple. "The more we use antibiotics," he explains, "the more we are going to encourage the growth of these bacteria that are resistant to them."

Hospitals around the world increasingly have been reporting bacterial infections that don't respond to traditional antibiotics.

"Then you have these extreme cases like the woman [in Nevada] just about a year ago who died of an infection that was resistant to 26 different antibiotics," Price says. "So the bacteria are out there that are resistant to everything, and they are becoming more and more prevalent."

Health officials worry about so much growth in antibiotic use in low- and middle-income countries because these drugs are often available there without a prescription. So the potential for misuse is high. Also Price notes that poor sanitation in impoverished nations adds to the problem. If a superbug develops in a patient who only has access to an outhouse, that bug is far more likely to spread into the local water supply than if that patient had access to a toilet connected to a sewage treatment plant.

So the antibiotic fairy is not happy: If we don't change our ways she's going to slowly make the potion less and less powerful until one day it disappears.



ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

We have a major announcement tonight about the upcoming 2020 census. The Commerce Department, which oversees the census, says the questionnaire will include a question about citizenship. NPR's Hansi Lo Wang covers demographics and all things census-related. And he joins us now to explain what this means. Hi, Hansi.

HANSI LO WANG, BYLINE: Hey, Ari.

SHAPIRO: Why is the Commerce Department adding a citizenship question to the census?

WANG: Well, the Commerce Department says it's responding to a request it's received from the Justice Department, which sent a letter back in December saying that it needed to add a citizen question to the census in order to get a better count of citizens in the country, specifically voting-age citizens, because the Justice Department says it needs to have better data to better enforce the Voting Rights Act, specifically provisions to prevent racial discrimination. But a lot of civil rights advocates have various questions about this request, especially the time that this was requested and that the Voting Rights Act - enforcement of it has relied on estimates ever since the Voting Rights Act was enacted.

SHAPIRO: It's not hard to imagine a scenario in which undocumented people would not fill out the census for fear of writing down that they don't have citizenship. What would the implications of that be?

WANG: Well, this is the really big question. A lot of census watchers, former Census Bureau directors I've spoken to, a lot of Census experts have said - have told me that they're very, very concerned that there already is a lot of anti-immigrant sentiment, that already folks are very concerned about giving personal information to the federal government, that now - that if there is a citizenship question as it's been - as the Commerce Department now is announcing, that could further discourage a lot of immigrants. Not only those who are undocumented but anyone who maybe has ties to folks who are undocumented may not want to associate or participate in the census. And therefore, they would not be counted, and that has direct impacts on how people are represented in the country.

Those - these census numbers - all of these census numbers are used to reapportion seats in Congress, specifically the House of Representatives. And also, these numbers have impact on how billions of dollars are distributed around the country and, you know, go down from the federal level all the way down to the local level of how school districts figure out how to divide up resources. So this could have a really big impact if immigrants are not participating in the census in 2020.

SHAPIRO: Has the census ever asked before whether people are U.S. citizens or not?

WANG: Yes. Citizenship is not a new topic. A smaller Census Bureau survey, the American Community Survey, asks about citizenship every year. And that survey goes out to 3.1 - 3.5, rather - million households. But the last time that all U.S. households were asked about it on a census form was back in 1950. So this would be a really big - this is a really big change that the Commerce Department has - is announcing tonight that - the first time in decades that all residents in the United States will be asked maybe some form of a question of, if foreign born, is the person naturalized? That was what was asked in 1950. We'll see how they word this question in 2020.

SHAPIRO: In just the last few seconds, is this the final word, or can it be challenged?

WANG: Well, civil rights groups have been warning over these past few weeks that they are preparing to do lawsuits in response to try to stop a citizenship question of being added.

SHAPIRO: All right, NPR's Hansi Lo Wang, thanks very much.

