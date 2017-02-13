Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

On StudioTulsa Medical Monday, We Explore "Attending: Medicine, Mindfulness, and Humanity"

By 9 minutes ago
  • Aired on Monday, February 13th.
    Aired on Monday, February 13th.

On this edition of our show, we chat with Dr. Ronald Epstein about his new book, "Attending: Medicine, Mindfulness, and Humanity." As was noted of this reflective and quite timely medical memoir by Kirkus Reviews: "Can the encounter between doctor and patient be improved? A renowned family physician thinks so, and he explains how in this compendium of a lifetime of experience. In chapters with titles like Being Mindful, Beginner’s Mind, Curiosity, Being Present, and Responding to Suffering, Epstein...reminds us that 'attending' is shorthand for the chief physician in charge of a specific case, but he also emphasizes how it describes a way of being present in the moment, sensitive to the thoughts and feelings of the patient. If that patient is suffering, the doctor must show compassion but also keep in mind the importance of avoiding burnout. Epstein contrasts this kind of attending with the hurried 15-minute encounter so common today, in which the doctor pronounces a diagnosis and a prescription while turning away to another case or the computer. Taking the time to truly engage can make all the difference in arriving at the correct diagnosis, gaining trust and compliance from the patient, and, over time, becoming a master in the field. In difficult terminal cases, for example, when the doctor hears the dreaded question, 'what would you do if you were me?' it means pausing, not saying anything right away, and then asking more questions to arrive at what Epstein calls a 'shared mind.' Much of the meaning of 'attending,' as the author uses it, relates to the practice of meditation, and he offers some guidance on how to concentrate attention so the mind is not distracted or wandering. But Epstein is no spiritual preacher, and this is no New Age text. The author richly illustrates his arguments with case histories and stories of near mishaps in surgeries. Worthy reading for medical students and practitioners but also applicable to other fields: artists, writers, musicians, teachers, et al."

Tags: 
Medicine
Medical Research
Personal Health and Well-Being
Fitness and Exercise
Yoga and Meditation
Health Care
John Henning Schumann
Nonfiction
Memoir and Autobiography

Related Content

"ADHD Explosion: Myths, Medication, Money, and Today's Push for Performance" (Encore presentation.)

By Jul 7, 2014

On this edition of ST, we listen back to an interview from April of this year. At that time, we spoke with Dr. Stephen P. Hinshaw, Professor of Psychology at the University of California, Berkeley, and Vice-Chair for Psychology in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of California, San Francisco. Dr. Hinshaw is also the co-author of "The ADHD Explosion: Myths, Medication, Money, and Today’s Push for Performance," which he discusses with us on today's show.

"BodyWise: Discovering Your Body's Intelligence for Lifelong Health and Healing"

By Jan 31, 2017

On this edition of StudioTulsa Medical Monday, our guest is Dr. Rachel Carlton Abrams, who has been a board member of the American Holistic Medical Association since 2013. Dr.

StudioTulsa Medical Monday: "How Not to Die" (Encore Presentation)

By Nov 28, 2016

(Note: This show originally aired back in April.) It's a straightforward fact, yet it's also frequently overlooked or dismissed: the great majority of premature deaths in this country can be prevented through changes in diet and lifestyle. Now comes a bestselling book that describes these changes while also explaining how such nutritional modifications can sometimes do more for us than prescription meds, other pharmaceuticals, and surgical procedures. Our guest is Dr. Michael Greger, author of "How Not to Die: Discover the Foods Scientifically Proven to Prevent and Reverse Disease." As Dr.

Dr. James S. Gordon, Founder and Executive Director of The Center for Mind-Body Medicine

By Nov 22, 2016

On this edition of ST Medical Monday, an interesting chat with Dr. James S. Gordon, a well-regarded expert on using mind-body medicine to heal depression, anxiety, and psychological trauma. Dr. Gordon is the Founder and Executive Director of The Center for Mind-Body Medicine; he's also a Clinical Professor in the Departments of Psychiatry and Family Medicine at Georgetown Medical School. He tells us about The Center for Mind-Body Medicine (or CMBM) on today's show.

ST on Health: Getting to Know Dr. Michael Finkelstein and His Concept of "Slow Medicine"

By Feb 5, 2015

On this installment of StudioTulsa on Health, guest host John Schumann speaks with Michael Finkelstein, MD, the so-called "Slow Medicine Doctor," who's been featured in The New York Times, on CNN, at the Huffington Post website, and so forth, and whose recently issued paperback is "Slow Medicine: Hope and Healing for Chronic Illness." As Dr.

"God's Hotel: A Doctor, a Hospital, and a Pilgrimage to the Heart of Medicine"

By Rich Fisher Apr 17, 2013

Our guest on ST is Dr. Victoria Sweet, an Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, and a prize-winning historian. Dr. Sweet practiced medicine for twenty years at Laguna Honda Hospital in San Francisco --- and she's just published a book about this remarkable facility, and about her time there, and, indeed, about the state of health care in America today. This new book, just out from Riverhead Trade, is called "God's Hotel: A Doctor, a Hospital, and a Pilgrimage to the Heart of Medicine." As we read of this book (and of this place) at Dr.

"Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital"

By Aug 16, 2012

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we speak with the former medical director of the oldest (and one of the busiest) public hospitals in America, Dr. Eric Manheimer, who worked for many years at Bellevue Hospital in New York City. While internationally known for its psychiatric and criminal units, Bellevue is a full service public hospital that delivers babies, fights cancer, and is a major trauma center for the city.

"One Doctor's Battle for Hope and Healing in Honduras"

By Person: Rich Fisher Oct 14, 2013

On our show today, an inspiring conversation with Dr. Amanda Madrid, who works in the remote and dangerous mountains and jungles of Eastern Honduras as a medical officer, a public health consultant, and the director of an international holistic Christian organization called Predisan, which is a ministry as well as a network of health clinics. Dr. Madrid is also the subject of a new book, "Lay Down Your Guns: One Doctor's Battle for Hope and Healing in Honduras," written by Greg R.

'Good Doctor' Puts Past Medical Practices Under An Ethical Microscope

By editor May 13, 2014

Dr. Barron Lerner is a doctor and the son of a doctor. He grew up thinking his father was a wonderful, gifted and caring physician, which he was. But after Lerner started studying bioethics, he began questioning some of his father's practices — practices which were typical of many doctors in the '60s.