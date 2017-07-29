Strong Storms Down Power Poles, Trees in Central Oklahoma

Strong winds snapped utility poles and downed trees in parts of central Oklahoma as thunderstorms brought damaging wind gusts and a slight respite from sweltering conditions.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says wind gusts of more than 85 mph were reported in Canadian County on Thursday, toppling power poles and downing trees. There are no reports of widespread damage or injuries.

More scattered thunderstorms are expected in the state throughout the day Friday and into the weekend. Forecasters say some of the storms could be severe, particularly in southern Oklahoma.

High temperatures Friday will range in the upper 80s across north central Oklahoma to the upper 90s in southwest Oklahoma.