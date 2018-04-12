Stonehorse Cafe Tea!

For the last day of the Spring Fund Drive, we have a special surprise from Stonehorse Cafe!

Stonehorse Cafe in Tulsa's Utica Square will mail a voucher for Afternoon Tea for two people at Stonehorse Cafe to everyone who makes a one-time donation of $300 or more, or a monthly donation of $25 per month or more, on FRIDAY, April 13th ONLY.

Tea service includes an elegant display of savory bites, tea sandwiches, scones and an assortment of sweets. (Tea is served at Stonehorse Cafe Tuesdays through Fridays from 2:00 to 4: 00 p.m. and reservations will be required.) This is a $50 total value.

Support the station that is like nothing else, with your gift to Public Radio Tulsa now HERE or give us a call at (918) 631-3689.