State Revenue: Steady but not Good

Oklahoma finance officials say revenue collections to the state's main operating fund came in about as expected last month, but are cautioning that the state's economic recovery is still moving slowly.

Secretary of Finance Preston Doerflinger reported Tuesday that overall collections to the General Revenue Fund last month were $505 million, which is on target with the monthly estimate. Collections were more than 11 percent higher than prior year collections for September.

Still, Doerflinger warns there is no indication lawmakers will have significantly more money to appropriate next fiscal year.

The Legislature already is grappling with a $215 million hole in the current year's state budget. Also, the amount of one-time money used to build the budget is expected to lead to another shortfall in the next fiscal year.