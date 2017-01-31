State Agency Investigating Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting

The state's top law enforcement agency is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in southeastern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the shooting happened early Monday morning after a Kiowa officer stopped a driver in Pittsburg County and began to search him.

Authorities say the officer felt a gun in the man's coat pocket during the search. The agency says the man began to struggle with the officer and tried to pull the weapon from his pocket.

The OSBI says the officer shot the driver after warning him several times to stop.

The names of the officer and driver weren't released.

When the OSBI finishes its investigation, the agency will submit its report to the district attorney, who will determine if the shooting was justified.