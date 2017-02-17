Special Meeting Set on Helmerich Park Future

A special meeting of the Tulsa City Council is set for next Tuesday. The Council will consider a proposal from the Mayor's office to abandon a section of Tulsa's Helmerich Park at 71st and Riverside.

The action would clear the way for allowing a sporting goods store to be built on the southwest corner of the intersection. Sources says it would be a REI store, however, the company has not confirmed such plans.

The proposal is expected to be strongly fought by those opposed to using park land for commercial purposes. The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning