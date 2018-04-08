Patchy light rain or freezing rain will continue to spread across parts of northeast Oklahoma this morning. Some very light ice accumulation is possible through mid-morning mainly northwest of Interstate 44. Any impacts will be brief and very localized. Warmer temperatures and gusty southerly winds return by mid week. Thunderstorm chances also return for late week into next weekend along with the potential for severe weather.
Slow Warming Trend then Severe Storms at Week's End
By NWS-Tulsa • 1 minute ago