"The Sentient Machine: The Coming Age of Artificial Intelligence" (Encore Presentation)

"The Sentient Machine: The Coming Age of Artificial Intelligence"

By 2 minutes ago
  • Aired on Tuesday, April 17th.
    Aired on Tuesday, April 17th.

(Please note: This show first aired back in December.) Artificial "machine" intelligence is, of course, a part of our lives now -- we have cruise control in our cars, automatic checkout services at the supermarket, and (most importantly?) those smartphones in our pockets. But what will life be like when artificial "sentient" intelligence becomes the norm? And when will that happen? On this edition of ST, we're talking about various AI-related matters with Amir Husain, an inventor and computer scientist whose book is called "The Sentient Machine: The Coming Age of Artificial Intelligence." As was noted of this book by Prof. Bruce Porter, who is with the Department of Computer Sciences at UT-Austin: "Should Artificial Intelligence be feared or embraced? Which industries will be transformed next? Should we allow autonomous weapons in the military? Can machines be creative? This book provides a sound, technical perspective while tackling core questions about science, society, and humanity. We're at a crossroads, and I recommend this book to anyone seeking a balanced and reasoned view of the future."

