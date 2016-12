The Securities and Exchange Commission says Oklahoma City-based SandRidge Energy, Inc., has settled charges it retaliated against a whistleblower and used illegal separation agreements.

The SEC said Tuesday SandRidge has agreed to pay a penalty of $1.4 million. David A Kimmel, SandRidge director of communications, says in an email SandRidge cooperated fully with the SEC.

Kimmel also says that under the company's bankruptcy reorganization plan, the fine will be satisfied with a $100,000 payment.