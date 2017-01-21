Rights Marches in Oklahoma Draw Big Crowds

Women in Oklahoma's two largest cities joined hundreds of thousands more in cities around the world to send President Donald Trump a message that his agenda won't go unchecked over the next four years.

Organizers estimated at least 5,000 protesters marched at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City on Saturday and hundreds more in Tulsa— just two of some 600 cities around the world holding similar demonstrations. In Oklahoma City, protesters held signs that read "Unite Together" and "You Can't Comb Over Misogyny."

Organizers with the Women's March on Oklahoma say they organized to let Trump know that women's rights are human rights and they were defending the most marginalized citizens.