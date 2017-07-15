Result of Internal Investigation May Go Unknown

The results of an internal investigation into a white Oklahoma police officer recently acquitted in the fatal shooting an unarmed black man may not be known now that the officer has resigned.

A lawyer for Officer Betty Shelby says Friday her client sent a letter of resignation to the Tulsa police department. Shelby's resignation is effective Aug. 3.

Shelby was acquitted of manslaughter in May in last year's shooting death of Terence Crutcher.

Tulsa police spokesman Sgt. Shane Tuell would not speak specifically about Shelby but said internal investigations end when officers are no longer employed by the department.

Shelby has been working in an administrative role at the police department since she returned to work two days after her acquittal.