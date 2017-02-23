Remaking the 'Black Wall Street'

A once-prosperous section of Tulsa that became the site of one of the worst race riots in American history is attempting to remake itself again after decades of neglect.

Black leaders want to bring 100 new companies to the former Black Wall Street in north Tulsa by 2021, the 100th anniversary of its fall.

The initiative seeks to recapture the entrepreneurial spirit that helped make it one of the country's most affluent black areas.

The 1921 riot by a white mob and Ku Klux Klan members leveled Black Wall Street first. Then urban decay decimated the area decades later.

Donna Jackson, the project's executive director, says "north Tulsa has a stigma of being one of the worst places in town."

Jackson's initiative hopes to change that perception.