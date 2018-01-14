Remains Found in Field Near Tulsa International

Human remains are found in a field just to the south of the main runway at the Tulsa International Airport. The discovered was made Saturday afternoon. The remains were south of Pine Street and just east of Highway 11. There is no housing in the area, because of its close proximity to the airport’s final approach from the south.

Police say the person had been there for a while and decomposition had taken place. Police say the remains may have been there for up to six months. They do not know the name or even the sex of the person just yet and they are not calling it a homicide.