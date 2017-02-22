REAL ID Compliance Bill Clears First Oklahoma Senate Hurdle

After lengthy debate, an Oklahoma Senate panel advanced a bill Wednesday to let Oklahomans get identification compliant with 2005's federal REAL ID Act.

Lawmakers forbid state participation in the REAL ID Act’s implementation 10 years ago. House Bill 1845 lets Oklahomans choose compliant or non-compliant driver licenses and ID cards. Shawnee Republican Sen. Ron Sharp said there are some flaws in the bill, but it’s time to act.

"If this compromise is the only way we can get this so individuals who need to travel on [airplanes], that need to enter into federal buildings, we must make this compromise," Sharp said.

Without a compliant ID, you’ll eventually need a passport to board domestic flights or enter federal buildings.

HB1845 would raise fees on all driver licenses and ID cards by $5. Claremore Republican Sen. Marty Quinn said it’s lawmakers making a money grab during a budget crunch.

"They're looking under every rock to increase revenue streams, and they're doing it on the backs of the average citizen, all the while taking that revenue and shoveling it out the door to special-interest groups," Quinn said.

Most of the fee increase goes to either the Department of Public Safety or a Public Safety Fund lawmakers will appropriate. The $5 fee for Oklahoma's new car tags also goes into the Public Safety Fund.

Besides the fee increases, opponents worried privacy and having to meet federal standards. Moore Republican Sen. Anthony Sykes’ concern seized upon a description of how some states distinguish compliant IDs at a glance.

"So, just to be clear, these other states that are REAL ID compliant actually use a gold star to identify a class of people within their society?" Sykes said.

That symbol is not mandated by the REAL ID Act.

After nearly an hour and a half of discussion on the bill, the Senate Appropriations Committee approved it 34–9, sending it to the Senate floor.