Rape Suspect Shot and Killed By Tulsa Police

A man suspected of a Valentine's Day rape in Claremore is shot and killed by Tulsa Police last Friday afternoon. 34-year-old David English was spotted driving his car on south Memorial Drive in Tulsa. Officers tried to pull him over, but English sped away. That led to a police chase.

English pulled into a parking lot near 47th and South Mingo. He got out of the car and started walking in an aggressive manner toward officers, according to police. When he did not halt, an officer fired. English fell to the concrete. A pool of blood was visible in a live video from the KOTV news helicopter.

English was taken by EMSA to a Tulsa hospital where he died. The officer will be suspended during an internal investigation.