Questions and Concerns about a Sexual Harassment Settlement Involving a Tulsa State Rep

There are more questions than answers and virtually no one is talking; at least not on the record.

The Tulsa World and the Oklahoman both reported this morning Tulsa State Representative Dan Kirby used state funds to settle a sexual harassment complaint from his former administrative assistant. The amount is reported to be over 44-thousand dollars to the assistant and her attorney. There was no lawsuit.

But just who authorized the payout is unknown. House members we talked with said they knew nothing of the payout or the complaint. Kirby won re-election in November. The payout was made after the election.

We have attempted to contact the State Representative to no avail.