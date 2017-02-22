Put on Your 'Boogie Shoes' Henryetta

Get out you white suit... Dancing in public is now legal in Henryetta.

City leaders voted Tuesday to abolish an ordinance that forbids dancing within 500 feet of a place of worship. The dance ban also prohibited dance halls within 500 feet of a church or public school.

In February, resident Joni Insabella decided to host a dance above her store. The city's Chamber of Commerce posted about the event and called Insabella a rule breaker on Facebook.

After the event was cancelled, Mayor Jennifer Clason decided to look over the ordinance.

Clason says when the dance ban resurfaced it received national attention for its similarity to the 1980s film "Footloose," which tells the story of a small town banning dancing and rock music.