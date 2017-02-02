Pruitt's Nomination Moves Foward

Republicans voted to send to the full Senate the nomination of President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

The vote came after Republican suspended committee rules to muscle through the vote, because Democrats boycotted the meeting.

Seats reserved for the 10 Democrats on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee were empty Thursday, as the meeting to advance the nomination of Scott Pruitt was gaveled in. Accusing the absent Democrats of obstruction, the remaining 11 Republicans voted unanimously to suspend rules requiring at least two members of the minority party to be present for a vote to be held.

In 2013, GOP members of the same committee boycotted a similar meeting on Gina McCarthy, President Obama's then-nominee for EPA administrator. McCarthy was eventually approved by the Senate.